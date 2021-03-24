NiMH Battery Insights, Scope And Forecast Till 2031

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ —

NiMH Battery Market: Introduction

NiMH Battery is a kind of rechargeable battery which is used in several applications such as, in several electronic devices such as, cell phones, laptops and in the hybrid electric vehicles and electrical vehicles. NiMH Battery consist of an alkaline electrolyte, generally potassium hydroxide is used, with Nickel Hydroxide as anode and hydrogen in interstitial form is used as cathode along with polyolefin separator. NiMH Battery is an environment friendly energy storage device, containing a little mild toxins, further the Nickel of the battery can be recyclable. NiMH Battery comparatively have a higher value of specific energy of 60-100 Wh/kg, and have a discharge rate of 3% of the stored charge in a week.

NiMH Battery Market: Dynamics

The growing demand of the electricity and need for the advanced power storage infrastructure is anticipated to create greater opportunities for the NiMH Battery owing to its excellent energy storage efficiency. The rising demand for the use of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles across the globe due to increasing awareness to decrease carbon footprint is expected to drive the growth of NiMH Battery market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing utilization of the electronics devices such as, cell phones, electric razors, electric toothbrush and laptops and other portable electrical appliances will create further growth opportunities for the NiMH Battery in the coming years.

The rise in the demand for cameras, camcorders and medical instruments and equipment is estimated to create significant opportunities for NiMH batteries as the devices need a power supply from a battery to work. However, with the presence of a broad range of alternatives and dominating market of Lithium ion battery, can limit the growth of NiMH Battery to a limited applications.

NiMH Battery Market: Covid-19 Impact Assessment

The ongoing covid-19 pandemic and severe lockdowns all over the world has impacted the industrial and commercial activities to a considerable extent owing to the disruption in the supply chain and reducing demand. Alike trend has been observed in the rechargeable battery manufacturing industries wherein decrease in the usage of several appliances and devices has impacted the growth of NiMH Battery market to a certain extent. However, the initiatives taken by the regional governments to recover the economic growth and improve the performance of the industrial sectors, NiMH Battery is expected to attain the desirable growth in coming 2-3 quarters.

NiMH Battery Market: Segmentation

Globally, the diverse market of NiMH Battery can be segmented on the basis of product size and end use sector

On the basis of end use sector, the global market of NiMH Battery can be segmented as:

Automotive

Cell phones

Electrical devices

Lighting devices

Personal care

Dust collector

Others

On the basis of product size, the NiMH Battery global market can be segmented as:

Small size for consumer applications

Large size for Electric vehicles

NiMH Battery Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is the prominent region in the consumption and development of NiMH Battery, especially China, Japan, India, Australia and South Korea are investing significantly for the development of innovative energy storage facilities. Substantial growth opportunities in the usage of NiMH Battery is expected in North America during the forecast period owing to the growing demand of the electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles and electrical appliances in this region. Significant rise in the demand for alternative transportation facilities instead of petrol and diesel in European countries is expected to provide greater opportunities for the growth of NiMH Battery.

Demand of NiMH Battery is anticipated to grow in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa in near future owing to the rise in awareness and brand promotion.

NiMH Battery Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants in the global market of NiMH Battery, identified across the value chain include:

SHENZHEN EPT BATTERY CO., LTD.

FDK CORPORATION

GPB International Limited

HUANYU GROUP CO., LTD.

Highpower International Inc

Panasonic Corporation

Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Corun

Energizer Holdings Inc.

UNION SUPPO BATTERY (LIAONING) CO., LTD.

Guangzhou Penghui Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd.

Duracell Inc.

Cell-con

HARDING ENERGY INC.

Power Sonic Corporation

The research report on the NiMH Battery market presents a broad evaluation containing thoughtful insights, facts and figures, historical data, statistically supported and industrial validated market information. The NiMH Battery market report also consist of projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, grade, type, and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

NiMH Battery Market Segments

NiMH Battery Market Dynamics

NiMH Battery Market Size

Market Adoption rate of NiMH Battery

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the NiMH Battery Market

Competition & Companies Involved in NiMH Battery

New Technology for NiMH Battery

Value Chain of the NiMH Battery Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Turkey)

South Asia (India and ASEAN countries)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The global NiMH Battery market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on NiMH Battery market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of NiMH Battery market

Changing market dynamics in the NiMH Battery industry

In-depth NiMH Battery market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected NiMH Battery market size in terms of value and volume

Recent industry trends and developments in the global NiMH Battery market

Competitive landscape in the market of NiMH Battery

Strategies of key players and products offered in the global NiMH Battery market

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on NiMH Battery market performance

Must-have information for market players in NiMH Battery market to sustain and enhance their market footprint

