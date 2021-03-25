Boutique PR Agency Launches To Serve Seattle Small Businesses and Startups

REDMOND, Washington, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — Brosnan PR, a boutique PR agency focused on B2B public relations and digital marketing, launches today to serve small businesses and startups in the Greater Seattle Area with integrated communications. This business effort combines the classic methods of traditional public relations and the power of digital marketing to provide integrated marketing communications solutions that are agile and metrics-driven for small businesses.

Founder Keara Brosnan is a female entrepreneur based in the Greater Seattle Area with a background in marketing and public relations, both agency side and in-house. Hailing from San Francisco, B2B technology is like a second language for her. Keara founded Brosnan PR on three core values: transparency, adaptability and integrity.

“Startups and small business often have one person wearing many hats including marketing, and they need impactful communications strategies that are as agile as they are,” said Keara Brosnan, founder of Brosnan PR. “As a passionate storyteller, I am delighted at the opportunity to help businesses tell their story early, engage with their target audiences and achieve their larger business goals.”

Brosnan PR’s suite of customizable business services include:

Launch Plans and Press Releases : Make a splash. Launch your feature or news with the confidence that others will be excited. Maybe even as excited as you are!

: Make a splash. Launch your feature or news with the confidence that others will be excited. Maybe even as excited as you are! Social Media and Digital Content : Make your mark digitally. From SEO to email marketing, increase your digital footprint. Are you leveraging the right channels to engage with your audience?

: Make your mark digitally. From SEO to email marketing, increase your digital footprint. Are you leveraging the right channels to engage with your audience? Thought Leadership and Media Relations: Make your voice heard and drive the media narrative. Establish a brand identity. Share your brand story, opinion and insights with the world.

To learn more about Brosnan PR’s offerings and to learn whether their solutions are a fit for your company, visit www.brosnanpr.com. Keara Brosnan will host a virtual happy hour on Friday, March 26 at 4pm PST to get to know the agency and how Brosnan PR intends to meet client needs. To register and ask your questions, view details on the Brosnan PR blog.

Contact

Keara Brosnan

Brosnan PR LLC

(510) 255-0282

keara@brosnanpr.com