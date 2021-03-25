Grenada Signs Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Deal with RDIF

Moscow, Russia, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Government of Grenada represented by the Ministry of Health and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, have announced a cooperation agreement designed to facilitate the registration and distribution of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Grenada and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) region.

Sputnik V adenovirus vector vaccine was developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology for SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19) (the “Vaccine”).

As part of the agreement, the parties agree to organize the initial supply of up to 1 million doses of the Vaccine (one dose to be deemed to comprise injections of Ad5 and Ad26) to the region under the authorisation from the RFID and the Institute. Grenada will serve as a local centralized distribution point in the region and undertake the logistics and regulatory approval for the Vaccine.

Derived from the human adenoviral vector-based platform, the Sputnik V vaccine uses two different vectors for the two shots of the vaccination. It provides immunity for longer than the vaccines with the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in more than 50 countries. Countries in North and South America, the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa have made requests for more than 1.2 billion doses of the vaccine.

As of February 2021, vaccination with Sputnik V has started or is starting in more than 20 countries besides Russia, including Argentina, Hungary, Bolivia, Algeria, Montenegro, Paraguay, Venezuela, and others.

“We are pleased to partner with RDIF to bring the vaccine to The Caribbean Community. According to the data published in The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective,” commented Hon. Nickolas Steele, Minister for Health and Social Security of Grenada. “Sputnik V vaccine could provide a credible option in our fight against COVID-19 in Grenada and the CARICOM,” continued Hon. Nickolas Steele.

“The agreement between Grenada and the RDIF will help the CARICOM population obtain access to a coronavirus vaccine with an efficacy of almost 92% created using a proven and well-studied platform of human adenovirus vectors,” H.E. Oleg Firer, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Grenada added. “Grenada’s diplomatic mission in Moscow is the only fully accredited mission of CARICOM in the Russian Federation and is proud of its accomplishment to deliver vital medicine to the region.

About Embassy of Grenada:

Embassy of Grenada in Moscow, Russia is the diplomatic mission that represents Grenada in the Russian Federation and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), protecting the interests of the Government and people of Grenada. Embassy of Grenada negotiates with the host governments and promotes friendly relations between Grenada, Russian Federation and the CIS member states, developing economic, cultural and scientific relations. The Embassy also provides Consular Services for Grenadian nationals and those wishing to visit or immigrate to Grenada. More information: https://grenadaembassy.ru.

About Russian Direct Investment Fund:

RDIF is Russia’s sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries and total more than $40 bn. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic RDIF has played a key role in fighting the virus in Russia. Working jointly with some of the world’s top institutional investors, we have selected and funded what we believe are the most promising COVID-19 testing systems, drugs and vaccines. RDIF supports the development of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine by the Gamaleya Center and is investing in mass production of the vaccine by RDIF portfolio companies. More information: https://rdif.ru.

Contact:

Oleg Firer

Embassy Press Services

40 Povarskaya Street

Moscow, Russia 121069

+7-495-241-01-11

gd@grenadaembassy.ru