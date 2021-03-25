Twachaa by Saraswat™ has a New Address at Gurgaon

Gurgaon/Gurugram, India, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — Twachaa by Saraswat™, the state-of-the-art clinic run by the world renowned aesthetic medicine specialists, Dr. Satya Kumar Saraswat and Dr. Preeti Saraswat, has opened its new centre in Gurgaon/Gurugram. Also located in Faridabad, Delhi NCR, Twachaa by Saraswat™’s new clinic at Gurgaon will be providing the below-mentioned services in cosmetic and plastic surgery under the watchful eyes of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine (AAAM) and American Board of Hair Restoration (ABHRS) certified doctors at cost-effective rates.

Hair Transplant Surgery Scalp Micropigmentation Chemical Peel Treatment Carbon Laser Facial Treatment Laser Hair Removal Anti-Ageing Treatment Skin Brightening Treatment Laser Tattoo removal HIFU Treatment Acne Scar Treatment Semi-Permanent Makeup Hydra facial treatment

The highly effective, safe, yet affordable skin and hair treatments are available now at the state-of-the-art Gurgaon centre of Twachaa by Saraswat™ and are provided by the AAAM and ABHRS certified Dr. Satya Kumar Saraswat, Dr. Preeti Saraswat, and their experienced team.

As the Medical Director of the clinic, Dr Satya Saraswat is an MBBS with an MS, M.Ch, and DNB in the field of Plastic Surgery. He has been honoured with a Gold Medal for his outstanding achievements in the field of medicine. He specializes in cleft lip, palate, and hair restoration surgeries and is also a member of several international boards, providing the best and most customized services to the patients.

As the Chief Clinical Cosmetologist of the clinic, Dr Preeti Saraswat is an MBBS with a Post Graduate Diploma degree in Clinical Cosmetology from the University of Greifswald, Germany. She has a lifetime membership of the Indian Association of Cosmetic Laser Surgeons and is also a member of the Indian Medical Association, ensuring that she stays updated with all the latest developments in the field.

If you wish to undergo any such services, feel free to visit www.twachaa.com or call +91-7011960082.