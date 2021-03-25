Twachaa by Saraswat™ has a New Address at Gurgaon

Twachaa by Saraswat™ has opened a new clinic at Gurgaon that caters to a wide range of cosmetic, plastic, and aesthetic treatments by international-board certified doctors.

Posted on 2021-03-25 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Twachaa By Saraswat

Gurgaon/Gurugram, India, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — Twachaa by Saraswat™, the state-of-the-art clinic run by the world renowned aesthetic medicine specialists, Dr. Satya Kumar Saraswat and Dr. Preeti Saraswat, has opened its new centre in Gurgaon/Gurugram. Also located in Faridabad, Delhi NCR, Twachaa by Saraswat™’s new clinic at Gurgaon will be providing the below-mentioned services in cosmetic and plastic surgery under the watchful eyes of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine (AAAM) and American Board of Hair Restoration (ABHRS) certified doctors at cost-effective rates.

  1. Hair Transplant Surgery
  2. Scalp Micropigmentation
  3. Chemical Peel Treatment
  4. Carbon Laser Facial Treatment
  5. Laser Hair Removal
  6. Anti-Ageing Treatment
  7. Skin Brightening Treatment
  8. Laser Tattoo removal
  9. HIFU Treatment
  10. Acne Scar Treatment
  11. Semi-Permanent Makeup
  12. Hydra facial treatment

The highly effective, safe, yet affordable skin and hair treatments are available now at the state-of-the-art Gurgaon centre of Twachaa by Saraswat™ and are provided by the AAAM and ABHRS certified Dr. Satya Kumar Saraswat, Dr. Preeti Saraswat, and their experienced team.

As the Medical Director of the clinic, Dr Satya Saraswat is an MBBS with an MS, M.Ch, and DNB in the field of Plastic Surgery. He has been honoured with a Gold Medal for his outstanding achievements in the field of medicine. He specializes in cleft lip, palate, and hair restoration surgeries and is also a member of several international boards, providing the best and most customized services to the patients.

As the Chief Clinical Cosmetologist of the clinic, Dr Preeti Saraswat is an MBBS with a Post Graduate Diploma degree in Clinical Cosmetology from the University of Greifswald, Germany. She has a lifetime membership of the Indian Association of Cosmetic Laser Surgeons and is also a member of the Indian Medical Association, ensuring that she stays updated with all the latest developments in the field.

If you wish to undergo any such services, feel free to visit www.twachaa.com or call +91-7011960082.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution