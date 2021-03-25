Paris, France, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — This is Nehannsi, working as a Conference Manager for the International Conference on Genetic Engineering and Gene Therapy, which is scheduled on July 30-31, 2021 in Paris, France.

This is a formal invitation to you as a Speaker or Delegate to make this international event successful and motivational for all bright minds coming from around the world, who will be joining to gain knowledge, share experiences and do strong networking for future career growth.

For more updates and other details please visit our website: https://www.longdom.com/geneticengineering