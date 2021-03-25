Curling Sports Equipment & Accessories to showcase a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period (2017-2022)

The global curling sports equipment & accessories market will register 2.1% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. The market is estimated to exceed US$ 500 Mn in revenues by 2022-end. As curling does not require a person to possess a strong physique, more individuals are attracted to participate in this sport. It has also been noted that intense pace of curling that includes rapid to & fro movements on ice sheets serve as a great aerobic workout for players. As players require to remain in squatted position for a long period of time, it strengthens their muscles such as quadriceps, glutes, and calves. Owing to such health benefits, curling sport is gaining higher traction among winter sports.

Currently, people are adopting rooftop curling clubs as new recreational activities. A good example of this is the Sliders Rooftop Curling Club situated in London, which comprises four neon-lit curling lanes. Advancements in performance and functionalities and Improvements in product quality is a key strategy adopted by players in the global market for curling sports equipment & accessories.

7 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Curling Sports Equipment & Accessories Market for Forecast Period 2017-2022

Use of inappropriate footwear is expected to be the most effective strategy to prevent injuries in curling sports. Several advancements have been made in curling shoes, one among which includes utilization of RDS technology so as to enable a linear sliding path for players even if the shoes’ sliders are worn out slightly. Fact.MR’s report anticipates shoes to be the most attractive among products in the global curling sports equipment & accessories market.

Apparels will also remain a lucrative product in the global curling sports equipment & accessories market. Revenues from sales of apparels will register the same CAGR as that of the global market, to surpass US$ 150 Mn by 2022-end. Sliders are expected to be the least lucrative product in the market.

Projected to register a parallel expansion, independent sports outlet and direct to customer channel will collectively account for over half revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2022, based on sales channel. Independent sports outlet will continue to be the largest sales channel for curling sports equipment & accessories.

Online Sales of curling sports equipment & accessories are projected to reflect the fastest expansion in the market through 2022. Although online sales channel currently account for a very low revenue share of the market, demand is estimated to gain an uptick over the forecast period. Between modern trade channels and franchised sports outlet, the latter will remain comparatively more attractive during 2017 to 2022.

Revenues from individual buyers of curling sports equipment & accessories are projected to account for over two-third revenue share of the market in 2017. In addition, demand for curling sports equipment & accessories will witness a rise from individual buyers over the forecast period. Sales of curling sports equipment & accessories to promotional buyers are expected to ride on the highest CAGR through 2022.

North America and Europe will continue to be the major markets for curling sports equipment & accessories, collectively estimated to account for nearly half revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2022. The market in Europe will register a faster expansion as compared to that in North America through 2022. Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan are anticipated to be the least lucrative market for curling sports equipment & accessories throughout the forecast period.

Fact.MR’s report on the global market for curling sports equipment & accessories profiles key players contributing to the market growth, which include Canada Curling Stone, Tournament Sports, Performance Brush – Curling Andre Ferland, Hardline Curling, Acacia Sports, Andrew Kay & Co., BalancePlus Sliders, Olson Curling, and Goldline Curling.

