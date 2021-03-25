Tire Tread Cutting Machines Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2021 to 2031

Tire Tread Cutting Machines Market to Portray Rapid Growth Owing To Its Demand in Variety of Applications

Along with the increase in the demand of automobile, tire thread cutting machines have also witnessed consistent growth. Tire tread cutting machines are being used for shredding of tire since the late 1970s. Since tire tread cutting machines can also be utilized to increase the life span of the tire in a vehicle, the market seems to have huge growth with the increasing demand in tire recycling industries.

With the increase in awareness about the effect of tires on the environment, companies are also looking for the alternatives for rapidly worn-out tires and recycle them to reduce the pollution caused by tire in the environment. With the recent advancements in environmental regulations, automobile industry is compelled to search for new techniques to reduce usage of more tires in a vehicle life span. In this regard, recycling old tires by cutting through their edge by tire tread cutting machines is a suitable alternative to them.

Earlier during 1880s tires were expensive as they were entirely made of rubber. Unless synthetic rubber hit the market, throwing a tire was like throwing away a piece of silver. Back in the time, recycling tires was not providing any better result either, due to the unavailability of any tool which produces better result than manual attempts of recycling.

This began the invention of the tire tread cutting machine in the late 1970s. Due to versatile applications and present development in the tire tread cutting tools, in the coming period, tire thread cutting machine is likely to observe a rapid increase in its demand.

What are the Reasons behind Tire Tread Cutting Machine Market Growth?

Tire tread cutting machine usage is constantly increasing from the industries committed to saving the environment from pollution caused by tires. Tire cutting machine spears the outer and worn out part of the tire and prevent early pilling of tire. This attributes to the consistent growth of this market. Moreover, recycling of tires have also encouraged auto manufacturers produce lightweight tires that consist of less heavy tools and rubber, for easy cutting and carving of tire.

Tire tread cutting machine has properties of removing curved edges, allow the edges to bend flat for sharper turning on the road which assures the automobile manufacturers to use a single tire for several years, without compromising on the quality and performance of tire. Owing to the performance benefits the demand of tread cutting machines have been observed to increase.

How Has Tire Tread Cutting Machine evolved into an efficient Machine?

From the decade, despite having research for better tire tread cutting, most of the systems incorporated heavy tools and were not able to adjust the different size of tires, additionally could not process high volumes of tires quickly, with the unavailability of tools to handle tires with the metallic bead. However, with recent advancements, it has become possible for the manufacturers to produce tire cutting machines with shredding tools at the end for a better spear of a tire.

With low-cost synthetic rubber availability in past years, increasing the pollution in the environment. Government compels strict regulation on the automotive industries for manufacturing of better tire tread cutting machine, moreover, automotive industries were not ready to invest initially, due to involvement of extra cost. Later the tire tread cutting machine started coming at a lesser cost, additionally saving the cost of manufacturing a new tire.

This created a market for this industry to grow further, as automotive industries collaborated with manufacturers of the cutting machine, to efficiently improving their operations in the longer run.

Tire Tread Cutting Machine Market: Segmentation

The tire tread cutting machine market is bifurcated into four major segments which are classified as product type, operating drive, number of shafts, and bias cutter types.

Based on the Product type, the tire tread cutting machine market can be segmented into:

Shear Shredder

Chippers

Grinders

Granulators

Specialty Shredder

Based on the Operating drive, the tire tread cutting machine market can be segmented into:

Electrical Tire Shredder

Hydraulic Tire Shredder

Based on the number of shafts, Tire Tread Cutting Machine Market can be segmented into:

Single shafts

Double shafts

Three shafts

Four shafts

Based on the Bias Cutters, the tire tread cutting machine market can be segmented into:

Low angle

Vertical bias cutter

Horizontal bias cutter

What is the Regional Standpoint in Tire Tread Cutting Machine Market?

Tire tread cutting machine market is dependent upon the consumption pattern of automotive tires for particular regions. For instance, South East Asia and Europe are key regions for the usage of tire tread cutting machines at present. Owing to the presence of most of the tire manufacturers in China and India, suggested being opportunistic countries for key manufacturers of tire tread cutting machine.

Additionally, these countries can be identified as the emerging market for coming years. Due to the increase in demand for vehicles, U.S. can be another key region for growth in the market of cutting machines, supported to be the next preferred region for the manufacturers.

With the implementation of the reduction of carbon footprint mission, imposed by the government for developed and developing countries in Germany, Europe is anticipated to be a significant platform for the tire tread cutting machine. Japan also contributed its part in saving the environment, as it is a pioneer in tire recycling and consumed good numbers of tire tread cutting machines.

How Key Players are competing in Tire Tread Cutting Machine Market?

Granutech-Saturn Systems

SSI Shredding System

ANDRITZ Recycling

BESA Equipment

These are some of the leading manufacturers of tire thread cutting machine market across the globe. The global tire thread cutting market is understood to be a bifurcated market due to the presence of skilled manufacturers around the globe.

FORREC

Gensco Equipment

ISVE

Are offering a variety of tire tread cutting machines with different features presents. For instance, Harden Machinery Ltd. And Komptech are offering lightweight cutting machines with more number pressing of tire parts at a time.

Tire-Tech

Northern California Compactors Inc.

ABB AB

CM tire cutting machine

SMS Hydrotech

Tire cutter Unlimited

Fabtex Engineering Works

Idea Holding Limited

Recycling Equipment Inc.

Spadone-Hypex Inc.

Weima America Inc., ACS Group

Lakin General Corp

CD Systems Inc.

These are small manufacturers of the tire tread cutting machine market.

