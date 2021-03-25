Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market worth $3.5 billion by 2026

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Electron Microscopy and Sample Preparation Market with Covid-19 impact By Type (SEM and TEM), Application (Semiconductor, Life Sciences, Material Science), Product, End-user Industry, and Geography-Global Forecast to 2026″, size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 3.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%. Favorable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy and growth opportunities in emerging markets are the key factors driving the growth of the electron microscopy and sample preparation market.

Market scanning electron microscopy to dominate in 2021

Scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) use a focused beam of high-energy electrons to generate a variety of signals at the surface of solid specimens. SEMs can provide magnification of up to 100,000x. These microscopes produce a high depth of field and high-resolution (less resolution as compared to TEMs) and 3-dimensional images of topographical, morphological, and compositional information of objects. Hence, they are used as essential research tools in life sciences, gemology, medical and forensic sciences, and metallurgy.

Industries end-user segment to dominate in 2021

The scope of the industries segment comprises pharmaceutical & biotechnology, semiconductor & electronics, textiles, mining & material science, and natural resources (oil & gas) industries. The electronics industry uses electron microscopes for high-resolution imaging in the development and manufacturing processes of semiconductors and other electronics. Other industries that commonly use electron microscopes as a part of their production process include aeronautics, automotive, apparel, and pharmaceutical. Electron microscope can also be applied in industrial failure analysis and process control of diverse industries.

APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of value, APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC electron microscopy and sample preparation market, particularly in China, Japan, and India, is expected to witness high growth in the next 5 years. Factors such as the rising R&D funding for microscopy research, increasing application of correlative microscopy in life science and nanotechnology research, establishment of collaboration centers for microscopy research, and the low material cost and availability of low-cost skilled labor for OEMs are expected to drive market growth in the APAC during the forecast period.

