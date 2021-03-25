Medical Image Analysis Software Market to Progress at a Healthy CAGR in Coming Years

Pune , India , 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The increasing advancements in the healthcare solutions and production of innovative solutions by manufacturers in the healthcare industry, the medical image analysis software is projected to record significant growth between 2017 and 2022.

The report Medical Image Analysis Software Market is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.2%.

Ask for PDF Brochure: – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=846

Market Segmentation: –

The adoption of smart technology solutions is gradually transforming the approach and treatment procedures practiced in the healthcare industry. To offer cost-effective and quick medical solutions, software developers are focusing on integrating intelligent features such as cloud-based services that provide improved practice management, allow quick access to patient data saved on mobiles & other wearable devices, and monitor quality measures.

As the need for quick access to essential medical information and X-rays for analysis among doctors and surgeons persists, the adoption of integrated software solutions continues to remain high. Integrated software generated the highest revenues in the medical image analysis software market in 2017.

With the increasing number of chronic cases, and the growing number of clinical trial and research studies on medical conditions, the demand for medical analysis software solutions continues to remain high in the healthcare industry. Diagnostic centers, hospitals, and research centers are increasingly adopting these software solutions to maintain patient records and analyze the outcome of various treatment procedures.

Regional Analysis: –

Of the various regions, North America is projected to account for the largest share of the global medical image analysis software market by 2022. A recently published report of the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that by 2020, chronic diseases would account for nearly 73% of all deaths and 60% of the global burden of disease. Moreover, the number of imaging centers is increasing in the region in tandem with the growing geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of various diseases.

Request for Sample Pages: –https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=846

Top Key Players: –

The increasing presence of new and established players in the medical image analysis software market is likely to intensify the competition. A few prominent market players operating in this market include AQUILAB (France), AGFA Healthcare (Belgium), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), and GE Healthcare (US).