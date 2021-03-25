global neonatal dialysis Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast 2021 to 2031

Global Neonatal Dialysis Market: Market Outlook

Neonatal dialysis used for extremely premature baby as well as infants for treatment of severe acute kidney injury. Rising incidences of premature infants with kidney disease such as sepsis, perinatal asphyxia, organ dysfunction syndrome will drive the demand for various neonatal dialysis treatment globally. Technological advancements in neonatal dialysis function and design are resulting in rise in awareness among healthcare professionals about these devices will be the key factors that drive the market growth, especially in developed regions.

Moreover, improvements in healthcare settings and the rise in disposable income will fuel the neonatal dialysis market growth during projection years. Moreover, government provide funding’s for neonatal kidney research. For instance, in October, 2020, the research in the lab of Adebowale Adebiyi received US $3 Mn for neonatal kidney research. However, lower adaption of neonatal dialysis machine in developing countries hamper the growth of the neonatal dialysis market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5660

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Neonatal Dialysis Market?

Acute kidney failure (AKF) is registered in 6%-24% worldwide. With rising incidence of kidney disease in newborn various manufacturer launching advanced neonatal dialysis machines. For instance, in December 2020. Medtronic plc announced launch of the Carpediem™ Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine for use in acute kidney injury, hemofiltration therapy and hemodialysis in the U.S. The increasing demand for better treatment option for acute kidney disease in infants is anticipated to boost the market growth for neonatal dialysis market across the globe.

What Is The Impact Of Rising Incidence Kidney Disease In Newborns On Neonatal Dialysis Demand?

The global market for neonatal dialysis is primarily driven by increasing incidence of disease like Dehydration, Hepatic failure, Prune belly syndrome, renal artery thrombosis a Bilateral ureter pelvic junction obstruction. Moreover, acute renal failure is common, occurring in as many as 23% of neonates hospitalized in neonatal intensive care units. According to WHO, Each year approximately 15 million babies are born preterm all over the globe. Due to this neonatal dialysis market is expected to grow in the forecasting period.

Additionally, with the rapid growth in the pediatric population globally, the prevalence of kidney-related diseases is expected to increase significantly. This, expected to drive the growth of the neonatal dialysis market. Moreover, the rising incidence of AKI/AKF globally, expected to increase the demand for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Machine.

What Is the Impact of Increasing Demand For CRRT Neonatal Dialysis On Market?

Increasing Adaption neonatal dialysis due to growing awareness and demand for better treatment option. Moreover, growing prevalence of neonatal kidney disease in world surge the demand for neonatal dialysis. Moreover, continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) by using dialysis machine can treat critical pediatric patients weighing between 2.5-10 kg. CRRT is a gold standard in neonatal dialysis market. So increasing demand of CRRT is positively impacting neonatal dialysis market, the demand for it is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

According to the World health organization, the number of global AKI cases is expected to reach 1.7 million by 2020.

What are the Key Challenges that may Restrain Growth of the Neonatal Dialysis Market?

Higher burden of kidney disease with unavailability of infrastructure, lack of disease awareness and late diagnosis in developing regions are major threat for Neonatal dialysis machine. Moreover, reversible kidney disease caused potential children death due to lack access to appropriate care.

Many children are at risk of kidney disease, especially due to lack of awareness of kidney disease, preventable conditions, common infections and lack of access to early diagnosis are important barriers in low economic countries. Additionally, cost associated with dialysis process can hamper the Neonatal dialysis Market. The average cost for performing CRRT is US$ 4,046. Moreover, nursing and technician cost also high during Neonatal dialysis process. This factors factor will restrain the growth of neonatal ventilation accessories market.

As per the World health organization report, some Examples of approximate annual hemodialysis costs per patient include US$ 7500 in China, US$ 7332 in Brazil, US$ 6240 in Indonesia and US$ 5000 in India.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5660

Key Segments of Neonatal Dialysis Market Covered in the Report

Based on product type, the neonatal dialysis market has been segmented as

Peritoneal Dialysis Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Continuous Cycling Peritoneal Dialysis (CCPD)

Others Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Machine Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine



Based on end user, the neonatal dialysis market has been segmented as

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dialysis centers

Nursing Home

Based on the region, the neonatal dialysis market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players such as

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

KGAA

Omnica Corporation

Medtronic

Baxter International Inc

B. Braun

Nikkiso Co.Ltd

Asahi Kasei Medical Co.Ltd.

Infomed SA

Bellco S.R.L

others are actively involved in offering neonatal dialysis for different applications.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5660

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates