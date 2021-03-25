Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market Worth $2.44 Billion – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Major factors driving the growth of Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market include a high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing awareness of gynecological diseases, and rising government investments for providing advanced healthcare facilities & services. In addition, emerging Asian markets have opened an array of opportunities for players in this market. However, the increasing preference for robotic surgeries may restrain the growth of this market.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Scissors, Forceps, Trocar, SIMS, CUSCO), Application (Laparoscopy, Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy, D&C, Ablation, Biopsy), & End User (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center) – Global Forecast”, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=122824797

The report segments the Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market based on products, applications, end user, and region.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into forceps, scissors, needle holders, dilators, trocars, vaginal speculums, and other instruments. Forceps are expected to account for the largest share of the market, in 2016. The growth of the forceps segment is attributed to the increase in the number of gynecological surgeries and the repeated use of forceps in most gynecological surgeries.

Based on application, the Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is further segmented into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications.

On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. In 2016, hospitals and clinics were expected to be the major end-user segment in the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of gynecological diseases and the need for timely diagnosis and treatment of these diseases, growing government involvement in increasing awareness regarding women’s health issues, and increase in funding and infrastructural development in hospitals.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=122824797

Geographical View in-detailed: segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR mainly due to the increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries.

Global Key Leaders: The Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) is also one of the leading players in the market. The company is known for its robust product portfolio and strong geographic presence. The company offers exclusive product portfolio comprising instruments used for gynecology laparoscopic surgery, namely, trocars, ligature clips, vaginal speculum, uterine dilators, scissors, uterine probes, and various types of forceps. The company focuses on product launches to enhance its product portfolio. For instance, in August 2014, the company launched the upgraded form of Caiman 5 Seal and Cut Technology instrument for open surgery procedures. The instrument can be used in gynecology, general, and urologic surgery procedures.