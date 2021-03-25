familial hypercholesterolemia treatment market by Professional Survey, Opportunities & Forecast 2031

Familial hypercholesterolemia is a genetic condition caused due to increased levels to LDL i.e. low-density lipoprotein into the blood vessels. Population suffering from familial hypercholesterolemia is expected to be at higher risk of developing cardiac risk and later stage. Increasing diagnosis and treatment adoption rate is projected to grow familial hypercholesterolemia treatment market in the coming decade.

According to the National Institutes of Health, for every 100 people there is 0.3% prevalence of a heterozygous form of familial hypercholesterolemia. On the other hand, a homozygous form of familial hypercholesterolemia occurs in 1 in million population.

Leading biopharmaceutical players are focused on expanding their product portfolio with increasing adoption rate for familial hypercholesterolemia treatment to cope up with the demand. For instance, in the year 2020 there were approximately 10 active clinical trials for drug involved in the familial hypercholesterolemia treatment.

What are the Key Trends Impacting Growth of the Familial Hypercholesterolemia Treatment Market?

Increasing use of combination therapy with the availability of high-level manufacturing technology has boosted the familial hypercholesterolemia treatment market growth. Leading biopharmaceutical players spend the large capital amount on the research and development activities to expand its product portfolio and sustain the competition.

For instance, according to the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020, 53 drugs received approval for manufacturing and commercialization out of which one Nexletol is used for treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia. Hence, the demand for more and more accurate therapeutics for familial hypercholesterolemia will have a positive impact on familial hypercholesterolemia treatment market growth.

According to several studies, PCSK9 inhibitor or pure EPA fish oil with given in combination with statins can reduce cholesterol at a higher rate and by great extent as compared to statin alone.

Increasing Adoption of Statins: How a Statin Became Most Commonly Prescribed Medication

Statin, cholesterol-lowering drug is expected to observe the exponential rise of demand in familial hypercholesterolemia treatment market. Familial hypercholesterolemia can sometimes lead to atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases that are caused due to build-up of high cholesterol levels.

Statin being advantageous and highly effective for reducing LDL levels in familial hypercholesterolemia treatment market will lead to a high growth rate as compared to other drugs. For instance, in the February 2020 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. announced the approval of its NEXLIZET, statin therapy for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia treatment by U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On the other hand, the low cost of statin in also one of the key factor for increasing the demand in the market.

How is the Emergence of Generic Drugs Reshaping the Familial Hypercholesterolemia Treatment Market?

Generic drugs are experiencing increasing demand with time as more and more patents expire in the familial hypercholesterolemia treatment market. The generic drug is bioequivalent to the branded drug but much cheaper. A generic drug can lead to increasing adoption of familial hypercholesterolemia treatment drugs among the lower-income population.

On comparison, branded Atorvastin costs between US$ 5 – US$ 6 and generic drug costs between US$ 2 – US$ 3. Thus, the emergence of generic drugs has led to a decrease in sales of branded drugs in familial hypercholesterolemia treatment market resulting in a reduction in market growth rate with patent expiry.