Hosiery Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2022

The research report titled “Hosiery Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” is an elaborate assessment of various facets of the hosiery market dynamics. It offers insights into key trends and prominent opportunities, identifies promising avenues, and imminent investment pockets, and sheds lights on the prevailing competitive dynamics in key regions.

The study presents revenue shares and size of various segments in the global hosiery market and drills into latent opportunities in various regions. The study offers a granular assessment of various regional markets for hosiery and offers their revenue contributions, year-over-year (Y-o-Y) growths in the historical period, and CAGR projections over the forecast period of 2017–2022. Various evaluations and assessments of the hosiery market are covered in 14 chapters, excluding the last section on Disclaimer. All the revenue and volume figures are in US$.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report starts with the executive summary of the global hosiery market. The section presents a broad overview of the market and offers insight into the prevailing and emerging opportunities, and a snapshot of attractive and leading segments.

Chapter 2 – Hosiery Market Overview

The summary follows a comprehensive overview of the hosiery market by analyzing various key dynamics such as key drivers and restraints, notable opportunities, and important trends shaping the contours. The section offers data on Y-o-Y growth of the hosiery market and includes a critical look at the market taxonomy. The chapter looks at supply chain dynamics and the pricing trends in hosiery market. The section also provides insight into the raw material sourcing strategies prevailing in the hosiery market and enumerates the list of distributors.

Chapter 3 – Product Type Assessment and Forecasts of Hosiery Market

The section evaluates the key dynamics and prospects of various product types in the hosiery market. The report offers insight into their share and size over 2012 – 2022 and states the CAGRs during the period of 2017–2022. Key segments of the hosiery market analyzed here are body stockings, compression stockings, knee highs/ hold-ups hosiery, stockings, socks, tights, and toe socks. The analysis in this section compares their revenue based on region and offers Y-o-Y during the assessment period.

Chapter 4 – Demographics Assessment and Forecasts of Hosiery Market

This section takes a critical look at the prospects and opportunities in various demographics of the hosiery market consisting of men, women, and children. The study offers insights into their share, in the overall hosiery market and makes a comparison of Y-o-Y growths of these segments during 2012–2022.

Chapter 5 – Price-based Assessment and Forecasts of Hosiery Market

This chapter looks at the various segments of the hosiery market based on price. The report compares their market share and revenue size of these segment during the assessment period. The various types of price-based hosiery products are economy, mid, premium, and super-premium price range.

Chapter 6 – Sales Channels Assessment and Forecasts of Hosiery Market

This section delves deeper into the various sales channels in the hosiery market and offers market size and forecasts over 2017- 2022. Key types of sales channels used for hosiery analyzed here are modern trade, specialty stores, online hosiery, and others.

Chapter 7 – Region-wise Assessment and Forecasts of Hosiery Market

This section introduces the various regional markets for hosiery and offers a broad assessment of demand dynamics, opportunities, and key trends in these. The section drills into the prospects of various regional markets by evaluating revenues from product types, price-based, sales channels, and demographics. Key geographic regions of the global hosiery market are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 8– North America Assessment and Forecasts of Hosiery Market

This section drills into the dynamics and avenues in the North America market for hosiery. Key countries of the region analyzed in the report are the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 9 – Latin America Assessment and Forecasts of Hosiery Market

The chapter takes a more elaborate look at the Latin America market for hosiery by analyzing the dynamics and trends in its key countries. Various regions for which detailed assessment is provided in the chapter are Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

Chapter 10 – Europe Assessment and Forecasts of Hosiery Market

The section presents in-depth insights into key industry developments and lucrative avenues in the Europe market for hosiery. Key countries analyzed here are the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Nordics.

Chapter 11 – Japan Assessment and Forecasts of Hosiery Market

This chapter takes a critical assessment of trends and avenues in Japan and analyzes its contribution to the overall hosiery market.

Chapter 12 – APEJ Assessment and Forecasts in Hosiery Market

This section offers more detailed assessment of the dynamics and prospects of the APEJ market for hosiery. It takes a closer look at market opportunities in China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 13 – MEA Assessment and Forecasts in Hosiery Market

The section takes a closer look at the key trends and prevailing trends in the MEA market for hosiery. It presents promising avenues in the regional hosiery market by assessing opportunities in countries such as GCC, South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel.

Chapter 14 – Stakeholder Ecosystem and Competitive Landscape for Hosiery Market

This chapter takes a closer look at the various elements of the strategic dynamics, detailed profiling of key player, and intensity of prevailing competition in the hosiery market. The chapter also shed light on the trends that will alter the contours competitive landscape in the coming years. Key companies profiled in the report are Hanesbrands Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A., L Brands, Inc., Golden Lady Company S.p.A., Jockey International, Inc., Wolford Aktiengesellschaft, Nordstrom, Inc., Adidas AG, and Spanx, Inc.

