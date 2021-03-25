Land Survey Equipment Market 2021 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, consumption by Regional data, Development, Investigation, Growth by to 2029

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Land Survey Equipment Market: Market Overview:

Land surveying is the process of adopting both onsite and offsite techniques to map and measure a predetermined area. Boundary survey, aerial survey, location survey, construction survey, topographic survey, and hydrographic survey, among others are some of the major types of surveys conducted across different end-use industries, such as construction and mining. Furthermore, the use of surveying techniques to collect data for mapping has created the chance to increase the variety and mass of achievable information. Geometric modelling and surveying are now accessible through the availability of real-time monitoring systems based on digital photographic techniques, GPS, robotic total stations, satellite, high resolution satellite imagery, and terrestrial laser scanners devices. Therefore, land survey equipment play a critical role in extracting related surveying information.

Mining surveying is the most crucial mining operation as it provides information about tunnel and mine operations. The mining and construction industry typically operates in a cyclic fashion with strong growth periods where owner-operators are looking for attempts to identify opportunities to improve productivity while reducing costs. Furthermore, adoption and manipulation of digital data – being the first step of innovation – helps in collecting data through a wide array of sensors and sources, which can be readily available to the broader enterprise for overall productivity enhancement. Collecting and positioning of spatial data are the two specific areas where survey finds application. The growing requirement of unmanned aerial vehicles and laser scanners that create data, along with software solutions that manage, analyze, display, and maintain spatially-located digital data are now required in the era of big data and new technology introduction.

Global Positioning System (GPS) is used to measure the three-dimensional position of a point anywhere on the Earth with the help of over twenty orbiting satellites to reliably measure the portable satellite receiver position. Advanced data reduction techniques and two or more satellite receivers can be used to provide high accuracy during work. Unlike traditional surveying techniques, GPS measurements do not require inter-visibility between different points, can provide horizontal and vertical position of the point in one go, and high accuracy measurement at any time of the day and in almost any weather condition.

Global Land Survey Equipment Market: Product Definition and Segmentation:

Land survey equipment helps in determining the topography of a land for construction planning, which plays an important role in the execution of a building, landscaping, and roads & bridges. These equipment are used in performing various tasks related to metrology, trigonometry, physics, programming, geometry, engineering, etc., which aid in the faster and an accurate delivery of results, and thus attributing towards land survey equipment market growth.

The global land survey equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-use industry.

On the basis of product type, the global land survey equipment market can be segmented into:

3D Laser Scanners

Lasers

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

GNSS Systems

Total Stations and Theodolites

Levels

On the basis of application, the global land survey equipment market can be segmented into:

Monitoring

Inspection

Layout Points

Volumetric Calculations

On the basis of end-use industry, the global land survey equipment market can be segmented into:

Oil & Gas

Mining

Construction

Less Setup Time & Simpler Portability

Technology advancement in the land survey equipment market has enabled a person to work alone with low set up time, offering overall plant efficiency enhancement, and thus eliminating the extra workforce requirement. Furthermore, these land survey equipment help in establishing control stations, national grid bases, boundaries for mining lease areas, measurement of stock piles, etc. The above mentioned factors are estimated to attribute towards global land survey equipment market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, GPS keeps the schedule more flexible as it is helpful in keeping the movement simpler and easier, thus driving the growth of global land survey equipment market.

However, the high initial investment of land survey equipment, requirement of clear view of the sky (not applicable in obstructed sites or underground mines) and disturbances from radio antenna and transmission are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of the land survey equipment market over the forecast period.

Global Land Survey Equipment Market: Key Development

In January 2018, Topcon Positioning Group announced the new total station – GM-100 designed for providing advanced integrated communications technology and a powerful EDM

In 2017, Trimble Inc. announced the release of the next generation of mechanical total stations, Trimble C3 and Trimble C5, for supporting land survey professionals with their stakeout needs, topographic survey, and cadastral survey at the world’s largest land management, geodesy, and geoinformatics conference – INTERGEO 2017

Global Land Survey Equipment Market: Regional Market Outlook:

The global land survey equipment market can be segmented into following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, South East Asia (SEA) and Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. China is estimated to account for the dominant share in the global land survey equipment market owing to significant construction activity in the country and awareness towards advanced survey equipment for efficient outcome. SEA and Pacific is estimated to witness substantial growth in the global land survey equipment market, followed by Middle East and Africa, due to growing oil and gas activities and construction works in GCC Countries. North America and Western Europe are expected to witness relatively robust growth in the global land survey equipment market owing to the growing awareness regarding advanced products.

Global Land Survey Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global land survey equipment market are:

Trimble, Inc.

Topcon Positioning Group

Hexagon

M&P Survey Equipment Ltd.

Ansari Precision Instruments Private Limited

Geotrax International Services

Jafri Survey Instruments

PASI Srl

Survey Copter

KSA Land Surveyors Company

South Surveying & Mapping Instrument Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.

Stonex Srl

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in the global land survey equipment market report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of land survey equipment segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market size of global land survey equipment market.

