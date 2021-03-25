Oilfield Chemicals Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Nearly 4% During 2019 to 2029 – Future Market Insights

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — Future Market Insights, in its latest report titled ‘Oilfield Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029,’ offers key insights and analysis of the global oilfield chemicals market. The research study conducts an in-depth analysis and provides key market insights on the oilfield chemicals market for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Based on key insights, the oilfield chemicals market is expected to experience significant demand over the forecast period due to an increase in the number of exploration activities worldwide, owing to an increase in the need for energy across the world. The global oilfield chemicals market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period.

Crude Oil Production and Processing Consumes Voluminous Oilfield Chemicals

The increasing number of exploration projects in the countries of Europe and MEA, such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, and several others, is estimated to support the demand for oilfield chemicals. These countries have oil reserves, which, in turn, support the demand for oilfield chemicals. Furthermore, APAC is a major market owing to the establishment of new refineries to cater to the growing demand for new units in the country. In addition, the increasing demand for refinery and petrochemical products across various end-use industries is an indication for the future demand for efficient crude oil.

To fulfil the demand for crude oil products, vendors have increased their refinery capacities. Attributing to this, manufacturers of crude oil are focusing on expansions as well as on increasing investments on clean fuel. Moreover, a significant volume of oilfield chemicals is utilised in the production and processing of crude oil.

Oilfield chemical act as the backbone of the refinery sector and oil & gas exploration sector across the globe. To meet this cumulative demand, key players of the oilfield chemicals market are expanding their manufacturing and production facilities to emerging regions, such as India & China, with an aim to reduce the operational cost owing to the abundance of economical raw materials and the availability of low-cost labour and in these regions.

‘Inhibitors’ to Remain Preferred Type of Oilfield Chemicals

Segmentation on the basis of product type of oilfield chemicals: The inhibitors segment is projected to lead the global oilfield chemicals market in terms of value, followed by the gas well foamers segment. In terms of growth rate, the H2S scavengers equipment segment is expected to lead the market with an approximate CAGR of 5% over the forecast period

Segmentation on the basis of application of oilfield chemicals:The drilling & completion oilfield chemicals segment is projected to lead the oilfield chemicals market by application, and accounts for high demand across the world

Segmentation on the basis of terrain type: The onshore segment is estimated to capture a higher market share over the forecast period



Profitability of Asian Markets for Oilfield Chemicals Continues to Rise

North America is a mature and prominent region with significant demand for oilfield chemicals. Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as a profitable and high-growth region in the oilfield chemicals market. The demand for oilfield chemicals in these regions is also mainly driven by the rising oil & gas exploration activities in the region. MEA, Eastern Europe, and Latin America are also projected to be above-average growth regions in terms of volume and value, owing to the presence of already established markets in these regions. The market in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to experience moderate growth over the forecast period as it is an already established market.

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market: Vendors Landscape

The oilfield chemicals market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of local and established players. The report provides details of some of the key players in the global oilfield chemicals market, such as Albemarle Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., DowDuPont Inc., Baker Hughes, a GE Company LLC, Halliburton Co., BASF SE, Flotek Industries, Inc., Ashland Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Solvay SA, Clariant AG, GEO Drilling Fluids, Inc. Innospec Incorporated, and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

Table Of Content

Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Consumption (Tons) Analysis

4.1. Historical Market Volume Analysis

4.2. Current and Future Market Volume Projections

4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

