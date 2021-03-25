Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market Raw material Outlook, PESTEL Analysis & Type Estimates, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2025. Foot-and-Mouth disease, also termed as “Hoof-and-Mouth Disease” implies an infectious and contagious viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals, involving wild and domestic bovids. The after-effects of foot and mouth disease include high fever that lasts for two to six days. The symptoms include blisters on the feet and inside the mouth. Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine has significant economic impact.

Key Players:

Agrovet Co

Biogénesis Bagó

Empresa Colombiana de Productos Veterinarios S.A. VECOL S.A.

Indian Immunologicals Limited

Merial S. A. S.

Limor de Colombia

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the market include changing lifestyle coupled with change in food preference, increasing awareness among people, and increased acceptance of oil-based vaccines due to their developed effectiveness. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as less immunity, high cost, and instability at room temperature (3-8 ° C). Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.1% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Technique Outlook:

Conventional vaccines Aluminum hydroxide/Saponin-based vaccines Oil-based vaccines

Emergency vaccines

The “Conventional vaccines” section dominated the FMD Vaccine Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to an increasing penetration of oil-based vaccines due to their higher efficacy and long-term effectiveness.

Animal Type Outlook:

Cattle

Sheep and Goat

Pigs

Others (antelope, deer, bison, camelids)

The “Cattle” section dominated the Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to improved demand for livestock products.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forthcoming period. The factors that could attribute to the growth include growing R&D investment. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America.

