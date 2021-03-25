Practice Management System Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Mar 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Practice Management System Market is estimated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the increase in need for integrated and improved healthcare systems.(PMS) practice management system is a type of software, which is specially designed for medical offices for dealing with daily operations using an internet-based and desktop software.

Practice management software automates administrative and billing operations pertaining to medical domain. The software potentially records patient demographics, fix appointments, registers the patient for benefit checks or insurance, maintains a list of insurance payers and generates crucial reports.

Practice management system is predicted to rise substantially in the near future due to the presence of cloud-based services, which enable companies from different geographies to offer services at competitive prices. Practice management systems are beneficial only as long as staffs are trained for the dynamics of the software, which requires practice and training.

Most countries have stringent patient confidentiality regulation concerning breach of patient’s records that may be a threat for the entire process including reputation of institution and also for practice management systems industry. At such times, PMS may become a liability rather than a tool of assistance. Nevertheless, few Asian software organizations like Practo Ray have developed systems based on android which are easily accessible and avoid extensive training. Economical alternatives for PMS are growing with improved algorithms to integrate entire medical practice process. PMS holds a bright future ahead since global medical institutions are eyeing on the system as a better alternative to the traditional procedures. The systems are also said to be accurate in terms of every medical process.

Global Practice Management System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 – 2024)

Integrated

EHR/EMR

e-Rx

Patient engagement

Others

Standalone

Global Practice Management System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 – 2024)

Software

Services

Global Practice Management System Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 – 2024)

On Premise

Web Based

Cloud Based

Global Practice Management System End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 – 2024)

Physician back office

Ambulatory Settings

Others

Pharmacies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other Settings

The major players in practice management system industry are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Greenway Medical AdvantEgde Healthcare Solutions, Inc., NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC, Athenahealth, Inc., GE Healthcare, Practice Fusion, McKesson Corporation, MediTouch, Accumedic Computer Systems, and Henry Schein MicroMD.

