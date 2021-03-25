HPV Testing and Pap Test Market worth $4,523.1 Million by 2021

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global HPV testing and Pap test market is projected to reach USD 4.52 billion by 2021 from USD 3.29 billion in 2015, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2015 to 2021.

Major Factors Driving the Market Growth:

Cervical cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women, preceded by breast cancer. HPV, a sexually transmitted virus, has been clinically proven to be the primary cause of cervical cancer. HPV contributes to around 90% of all anal and cervical cancers and 70% of vaginal and vulvar cancers. Pap tests are the most preferred tests to detect cervical cancer. These tests include microscopic observation of specimens. However, these tests are unable to detect all the genotypes causing HPV infections and might also lead to a significant number of false negative results.

HPV testing and Pap test market Segmentation:

HPV testing and Pap test market has been divided into two major segments on basis of test type, namely, HPV testing and Pap test. Follow-up HPV testing, co-testing, HPV primary testing are three sub-segments of HPV testing. The Pap test segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HPV testing and Pap test market in 2015. HPV testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years. This fastest growth is attributed to the increasing incidences of cervical cancer, raising awareness of HPV screening, as well as the introduction of HPV primary test.

On the basis of type of application, the global HPV testing and Pap test market is classified into two major segments, namely, cervical cancer screening and vaginal cancer screening. The cervical cancer screening application segment is expected account for the largest share of the Pap test market in 2015. This large share can be attributed to the increasing incidences of cervical cancer and government initiatives to spread the awareness about cervical cancer screening.

HPV testing and Pap test market is classified into three segments on the basis of end users, namely, hospitals, laboratories, physicians’ offices and clinics. The laboratories end-user segment is expected account for the largest share of the HPV testing and Pap test market in 2015. Furthermore, the hospitals end-user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, as most of the diagnostic tests are carried out in-house in hospitals with advanced technologies in shorter period of time.

Leading Players of Market:

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (The Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (U.S.), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Quest Diagnostics (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) are the key players operating in the HPV testing and Pap test market.