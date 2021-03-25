Demand for Beverage Stabilizers is on the Rise Due to Benefits Associated with Them

The beverage stabilizers market is estimated at USD 117.1 million in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach a value of USD 153.8 million by 2023. Beverage stabilizers impart textural properties, physical functionalities, or physical stability to the products. They primarily stabilize oil and water emulsions. Beverage stabilizers are essential food additives that have been used by food & beverage manufacturers to maintain the end-product stability, texture, shape, and color.

The worldwide demand for beverage stabilizers is on the rise, particularly in the fruit drinks industry. The demand is governed by the performance quality and functionality of the products. Increasing demand for beverage stabilizers is one of the factors supporting market development and significant innovation.

The key drivers for the market’s growth are the rise in beverage consumption, the multi-functionality of beverage stabilizers, and the increase in the use of natural ingredients in foods, due to growth in consumer awareness about healthy diets. However, adherence to international quality standards and regulations for beverage additives such as stabilizers and the fluctuation of raw material prices act as restraints for the market’s growth.

Europe and North America were the dominant regions in the beverage stabilizers market in 2017, as North America has several national institutes that support consumption of natural products that support the growth of this market in the North American region. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to increased awareness and government funding and research for and on proteomics and increasing R&D investments in the region.

Key participants in the beverage stabilizers market are manufacturers, beverage stabilizers manufacturers, distributors & suppliers, associations & industry bodies, and end users.

Cargill (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), DowDuPont (US), Ashland (US), Palsgaard (Denmark), Glanbia Nutritionals (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Advanced Food Systems (US), Chemelco International (Netherlands), and Nexira (France) are the leading players in this market.

