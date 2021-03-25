Dairy Herd Management Market: Increasing Herd Size of Dairy Farms

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The Dairy Herd Management Market was valued at USD 2.5 billion, and by 2022, it is likely to reach USD 3.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Factors such as increasing herd size of dairy farms, substantial cost savings associated with dairy herd management, growing consumption of milk and dairy products, increasing public-private funding and investments towards development of dairy farms, and technological advancements are driving the dairy herd management market.

Driver: Technological advancement

Key market players in the dairy herd management market are increasingly focusing on technological advancements and new product developments to strengthen their presence in the market. Continuous advancements in dairy herd management technologies, in terms of automation, real-time analysis, ease of use, and improved functionality, are generating increased interest among dairy farmers towards these products. This, in turn, is increasing the adoption of dairy herd management products in the dairy industry.

The developments of automated and robotic milking systems enable individualized cow milking frequencies in the herd. These technological advancements enable efficient utilization of the individual cow’s production potential by focusing on their health, monitoring milk quality, effectively managing farms, enhancing productivity, and supervising breeding. These benefits are generating increased interest among dairy farmers towards technologically advanced herd management products and further increasing their adoption in the dairy industry.

Restraint: Ongoing campaigns to save dairy animals from unethical practices

Over the last few years, the number of dairy cows has increased globally in line with the rising demand for milk and dairy products. However, with a major focus on increasing the production of dairy cattle, these animals are subjected to a constant cycle of pregnancy and birth, thus affecting their health. Every year, dairy cows are impregnated using artificial insemination techniques, and newborn calves are generally taken away from their mothers within a day of birth, causing extreme distress to newborn calves as well as the mothers.

In order to save dairy animals from such unlawful practices, a number of campaigns have been initiated across various regions. Some of these campaigns have been mentioned below:

In December 2015, SAFE (Save Animals From Exploitation), New Zealand’s leading animal advocacy organization, placed a graphic advertisement titled “New Zealand Dairy Contaminated with Cruelty” in the Guardian newspaper.

In November 2015, Animal Liberation Queensland (Australia) executed an animal welfare campaign titled ‘Ditch Dairy.’ This campaign emphasizes on the suffering of dairy cows and their calves to produce milk and dairy products.

Such ongoing campaigns and government initiatives targeting large-scale factory dairy farming practices are creating certain hurdles for small/medium-sized dairy farms in terms of increasing their scale of operations. This, in turn, is limiting the adoption of dairy herd management products.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the dairy herd management market during the forecast period

Europe (comprising Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of Europe) is estimated to account for the largest share of the global dairy herd management industry in 2017. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global dairy herd management market during the forecast period. The high growth in the Asia Pacific market is majorly attributed to the growing demand for milk and milk products, primarily due to the rising population and disposable income levels and rapid urbanization in developing APAC countries such as India and China.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the dairy herd management market include DeLaval (Sweden), GEA (Germany), BouMatic (US), Afimilk (Israel), Fullwood (UK) Dairy Master (Ireland), Lely (Netherlands), SCR (Israel), Sum-It Computer Systems (UK), and VAS (US). Some of the other players in the market include Pearson International (Ireland), FarmWizard (UK), FARMTEC (Czech Republic), Waikato Milking Systems (New Zealand), Trioliet (Netherlands), among others.

