Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Upcoming Trends, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook with Forecast till 2029

Impressive foaming properties offered by alpha olefin sulfonates in personal care product formulation and industrial product manufacturing are set to reap remunerative opportunities for suppliers of alpha olefin sulfonates. Detergent and liquid soaps have driven the consumption of alpha olefins sulfonates and are set to remain a key consumer segment in the market, creating an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 51 Mn by 2029. Being biodegradable in nature, alpha olefin sulfonates have surfaced as preferred surfactants over other sulfonates such as linear alkylbenzene sulfonates, which would eventually catalyze the market to grow at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Takeaways of Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market:

Owing to its high foamability and compatibility with skin and fabrics, alpha olefin sulfonates are poised to become a key ingredient in detergent and cosmetic sectors.

Detergents & liquid soaps are set to remain the most lucrative applications and are forecast to account for approximately half of global consumption in 2029

On the basis of product, liquid & paste segment has dominated the alpha olefins sulfonates market and is poised to create absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 47 Mn during the forecast period.

APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) has dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to maintain its supremacy in the market expanding at rate of ~4% during the forecast period.

China, India, Japan and United States are the leading consumers in the market, collectively accounting for more than half of the global consumption in 2018

“Excellent decontamination, emulsification and wide compatibility with other surfactants are set to fuel the demand for alpha olefins sulfonates during the forecast period”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Product Innovation to Remain Key Strategy in Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market

Alpha olefin sulfonates market is highly fragmented in nature in which Clariant, Godrej Industries, INEOS, Solvay SA, Stepan Company and Kao Corporation are some of key stakeholders. Market players have remained conservative during the historical period (2014-2018). However, prominent companies have been innovating their products to expand their application range and to create monopoly in the market. For instance companies like Clariant and Solvay have been offering products with different concentrations and with significant characteristics like micro foaming to strengthen their market positions.

More Valuable Insights on Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the alpha olefin sulfonates market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on the alpha olefin sulfonates on the basis of product (powder & needles and liquid & paste), application (detergents & liquid soaps, shampoos, industrial cleaners, emulsion polymerization, and others) across six major regions.

