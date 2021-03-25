Apheresis Market worth $2.7 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The global apheresis market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing number of trauma & injury cases, the rising demand for blood components and growing concerns regarding blood safety, and the favorable reimbursement for apheresis procedures are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The disposables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on products, the apheresis market is segmented into devices and disposables. The disposable segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its recurrent use, increasing blood donations using apheresis devices, an increasing number of therapeutic apheresis procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies for apheresis procedures.

The therapeutic apheresis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on procedure, the apheresis market is segmented into automated blood collection (donor apheresis) and therapeutic apheresis. The therapeutic apheresis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of apheresis procedures for the treatment of various neurological, blood, and renal diseases; the increasing prevalence of blood disorders; and favorable reimbursement policies for apheresis procedures.

The centrifugation technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the apheresis market is segmented into centrifugation technology and membrane separation technology. The centrifugation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as its high efficiency and its ability to separate all types of blood components

The photopheresis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the apheresis market is segmented into plasmapheresis, plateletpheresis, erythrocytapheresis, leukapheresis, photopheresis, and other applications. The photopheresis is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of blood disorders and the rising demand for photopheresis in organ transplant rejection treatment.

The hospitals and transfusion centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the apheresis market has been segmented into blood collection centers and blood component providers, hospitals and transfusion centers, and other end users. The hospitals and transfusion centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of therapeutic apheresis in the treatment of various diseases, growing indications of therapeutic apheresis, and rising awareness of apheresis as a therapy.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018

North America accounted for the largest share of the apheresis market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to easier accessibility to advanced blood collection technologies, the presence of established healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing presence of leading apheresis companies in the country.

Global Leaders:

The prominent players in this market are Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cerus Corporation (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Macopharma SA (France), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Medica S.p.A. (Italy), Mallinckrodt plc (Ireland), Medicap Clinic GmbH (Germany), Lmb Technologies GmbH (Germany), Bioelettronica (Italy), Infomed (Switzerland), Cytosorbents Corporation (US), and Toray Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), among other key players.

