Pea Hull Fiber Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2031

Rising Consumer Inclination Towards the Fiber Enriched Diet Boosts the Pea Hull Fiber Market

The gut microbiota is increasing in humans and is associated with increased risk and progression of diseases and fiber is the primary modulator for the same. Pea Hull Fiber is made from hulls of the yellow peas and is cooked to reduce the microbial load and ground into a fine powder. An average person intakes only half the amount of recommended fiber. This creates a massive gap in the fiber intake, thus disrupts the gut microbiota and gives rise to obesity, cardiovascular diseases, allergies, asthma and some cancers. Among the options available for dietary fiber, the pea hull fiber is gaining traction as a clean label, consumer-friendly ingredient and has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, and other associations. The foods with added pea hull fiber reduces the inflammatory compounds generated by gut and harmful protein fermentation in the large intestine. The numerous uses and easy approvals for pea hull fiber in the dietary fibers segment leads to increasing consumer inclination towards the products with pea hull fiber. Thus, the overall pea hull fiber market is expected to gain traction worldwide in the coming years. Pea hull fiber is an ideal ingredient as it has low energy content, low fermentation potential, excellent bulking properties and relatively neutral taste.

Numerous Applications of Pea Hull Fiber Leads to the Growth of Pea Hull Fiber Market

Pea hull fiber is a vital source of fiber, which exhibits various physiological benefits on human health. Pea hull fiber is rich in bioactive components like polyphenols & iso-flavonoids, and dietary fiber, therefore act as a valuable ingredient in the diminution of various cardiovascular and metabolic diseases such as diabetes and metabolic syndrome among others. Pea hull fiber shows desirable functional properties in the foods as they have high water and oil binding capacity. The world population is hit by several chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; therefore, the pea hull fiber is gaining popularity as the compounds present in pea hull fiber helps to boost human metabolism.

Inclusion of Pea Hull Fiber as a Baking Ingredient Infuses the Overall Market

The global pea hull fiber market can be segmented based on nature, type and application. Based on nature, the pea hull fiber market can be segmented into conventional and organic. Based on the type, pea hull fiber market can be segmented into food grade pea hull fiber and feed grade pea hull fiber. Based on application, the pea hull fiber market can be segmented into food & beverages, animal feed and others. The other applications of pea hull fiber include the bakery use, nutraceutical use among others. The pea hull fiber market can be segmented into seven regions namely: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and The Middle East and Africa.

Increasing Consumption of Dietary Fiber to Increase Overall Demand for Pea Hull Fiber

The demand for dietary fiber in North America accounts for more than one-third of the global demand. The increasing presence of health-related issues, such as obesity and cardiac arrest, leads to increased spending on premium food products drives the pea hull fiber demand in the region. Emerging regions like South Asia and East Asia are likely to witness massive demand for pea hull fiber as rapid urbanization, rising discretionary income and changing lifestyle and dietary pattern of people will augment the overall pea hull fiber industry. Increasing geriatric population in the region also gives rise to food products enriched with high fiber content to prevent diseases, which will further enhance the pea hull fiber market.

High Consolidation of Pea Hull Fiber Market Players in the Developed Regions

The overall pea hull fiber market is highly consolidated as small number of players dominates the global market. There are several companies, which are investing heavily in the pea hull fiber market and its R&D setup. Some of the major players in the pea hull fiber market are Cosucra, Farbest, Emsland Group, Roquette, Puris Foods and Nutri-Pea among others. All these players have lion’s share in the pea hull fiber market, thus restricting the entry of start-ups in pea hull fiber market.

Pre Book Of This Exclusive Report Is Available At- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3680/S

