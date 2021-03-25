Cell Lines Market – Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

Cell lines are used in research and biologics and used in drug discovery, molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology etc. The global cell lines market is influenced by several advantages that the cell liens offer, which include ease in use, cost effectiveness, as well as they provide pure cells which are needed to obtain reproducible results along with consistent samples. Moreover, the growing technological developments in the healthcare industry, new innovations and increased investment in the research and development has resulted in the discovering several paradigms for cell lines, thereby pushing the growth of the global cell lines market. North America region seems to be the most attractive region for the cell lines market.

According to Fact.MR, the global cell lines market is anticipated to show a value of more than US$ 140 Mn and expected to grow at a steady rate during the period of forecast.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Cell Lines Market

Basic research segment by application is anticipated to dominate the market by reflecting a higher market share of 58.7%. The drug discovery and development segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to reflect a highest growth rate as compared to other segments within the application category. However, the forensic testing segment is expected to show a sluggish growth rate during the period of forecast

North America region shows a higher market attractiveness and is the most lucrative region for the global cell lines market. The North America region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The main reason is the advancement in technology in this region. This coupled with an increase in the investment made on the research and development only adds to the lucrative nature of North America region. Growing innovations in drug delivery along with increasing biopharmaceutical companies and academic and research institutes in North America contribute to the growth in the use of cell lines in this region, thus making it more attractive

By product, the cancer cell lines segment reflects a higher market revenue share and reflects dominance over other segments in this category. On the other hand, ion channel cell lines are expected to grow at the higher pace comparatively to reflect growth at the CAGR of 3.8% during the period of forecast, 2017 to 2022. The cancer cell lines segment is expected to experience a higher gain in the BPs by the end of 2022 followed by the GPCR cell lines segment which is anticipated to be the second fast growing segment after ion channel cell line segment

The biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to grow a shade slower than the contract research organizations (CRO) segment, yet reflects a higher market share by revenue than the CRO segment. The contract research organizations segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the period of forecast. The academic and research institutes segment enjoys the highest market share by revenue as of 2017 and hence dominates the market by end user, however, it grows at a slow rate as compared to biopharmaceutical companies segment

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for cell lines, which would remain active through 2022. These include companies like Abzena Plc., General Electric Company, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., Selexis SA, Sartorius AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Corning Incorporated, American Type Culture Collection Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

