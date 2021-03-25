General Purpose Wipes Market – Survey On Product Awareness 2017 to 2022

The rising awareness about maintaining day-to-day hygiene and cleanliness in institutional and industrial environments is a key trend underpinning the evolution of the general purpose wipes market. Coupled with this, the rising consumer spending on daily purpose wipes is a key factor bolstering the demand for general purpose wipes. The rising demand for ready-to-use, all-liquid absorbent wipes for the general cleaning and maintenance applications is a notable factor driving the market. The general purpose wipes market has witnessed the advent of all-purpose non-abrasive wipes in convenient packaging. The rise in manufacturing activities has accentuated various liquid handling operations in industrial settings, thereby catalyzing the expansion of the general purpose wipes market. The demand for bio-based disposal general purpose wipes has opened a new, exciting avenue for manufacturers. The general purpose wipes market is witnessing robust impetus from few regional regulations on the disposability of these wipes. The exclusion of solvent-contaminated disposable wipes from the definition of solid waste under Wiper Rule in 2013 is a case in point. The substantially rise in general purpose wipes for cleaning and disinfecting in hospital settings is a prominent factor accentuating the general purpose wipes market.

According to Fact.MR, the global general purpose wipes market is projected to rise at a modest CAGR during 2017–2022. By the end of this period, the global market is anticipated to touch a worth of approximately US$1,450 million.

The rising demand for effective general purpose wipes that help meet unique cleanliness requirements in end-use applications has propelled companies to use different manufacturing materials to cater to a wide range of surfaces and environments. Among the various materials types in the general purpose wipes market, the cloth type was estimated to hold over 33% of the overall revenue by the end of 2017. The segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2017–2022 and reach a worth of around US$540 Mn by the end of this period. However, the segment is likely to lose some share in the general purpose wipes market through 2022.

A more attractive material used for general purpose wipes is paper and the segment was estimated to account for over 25% by 2017 end, representing a worth of US$300 Mn. The opportunities in the paper material type segment in the global general purpose wipes market will rise at a moderate pace during 2017–2022.

Of the various category types in the general purpose wipes market, the demand for wet pipes is gaining traction in the general purpose wipes market. This is largely fueled by their growing affordability among end users. The wet wipes segment stood at around US$770 Mn in 2017 and is projected to rise to a worth of US$960 Mn by 2022 end, thereby garnering a CAGR of 4.5% during 2017–2025.

Among the various types of distribution channels, the application of modern trade has been pivotal in the expansion of the overall general purpose wipes market. The segment stood is poised to gain some shares over the assessment period and reach a worth of US$475 Mn by 2022 end. A large drive for the application of modern trade in the general purpose wipes is expected to come from Europe. The region has become a thriving ground for the overall demand for general purpose wipes market.

The Europe general purpose wipes market is anticipated to lead the global market throughout the assessment period. This is attributed to the attractive and sustained demand for general purpose wipes owing to elevated level of awareness about the benefits of adopting easy-to-use cleaning and disinfecting routines in various industrial and commercial facilities.

Some of the prominent players vying for prominent shares in the global general purpose wipes market are Burt’s Bees, Inc., Himalaya Wellness Drug Company, Pigeon Corporation, Cotton Babies Inc., and Procter & Gamble.

