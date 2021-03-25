Automotive Brake Rotors Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends and Forecast Till 2031

Automotive Brake Rotors Market: Introduction

Automotive brake rotors are flat, round piece of metal, onto which brake pads are mounted on to stop the vehicle. The automotive brake rotors form a vital part of the vehicle’s braking system and are also known as discs in the automotive terms. Automotive brake rotors have witnessed substantial enhancement in the past couple of decades, wherein the rotors are developed using advanced materials

Automotive Brake Rotors Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor of the global automotive brake rotors market comprises fast growing population, which has resulted in the growing demand for premium, as well as non-premium vehicles, across all major economies. The macroeconomic factors, such as growing urbanization, coupled with improved lifestyle and an increase in demand for safety and comfort in vehicles across many countries, is further supplementing the demand for automotive brake rotors. The momentous rise in the sales of vehicles, owing to better fuel efficiency, low emission and enhanced braking system is highly anticipated to drive the global automotive brake rotors market. Moreover, substantial development in the Asian & European automotive sector and technological advancement in traditional braking system will create a noteworthy opportunity for the global automotive brake rotors market. Furthermore, the upsurge in the demand for safety features in the automotive sector is highly anticipated to boost the demand for automotive brake rotors. All the above mentioned major influencing factors are highly expected to drive the global automotive brake rotors market over the forecast period. The key restraining factors, such as high cost of automotive brake rotors as compared to the conventional braking system and evolution of anti-braking system (ABS), may hinder the global automotive brake rotors market growth over the forecast period.

Automotive Brake Rotors Market: Segmentation

The global automotive brake rotors market is segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, vehicle type and region.

Based on type, the global automotive brake rotors market is segmented as:

Smooth Rotor

Slotted Rotor

Drilled Rotor

Based on sales channel, the global automotive brake rotors market is segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive brake rotors market is segmented as:

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars Compact Mid-Size SUV Luxury

Commercial Vehicle LCVs HCVs

Electric Vehicle Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Electric Vehicle Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle



OEM sales channel in the automotive brake rotors market is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period. The large scale automotive production across the globe has resulted in increased demand for automotive brake rotors at vehicle assembly level over the production unit. On the other hand, among vehicle type segment, passenger vehicles are anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period, attributed to increasing vehicle production along with growing demand for passenger vehicles.

Automotive Brake Rotors Market: Regional Outlook

The global automotive brake rotors market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America. Among the above-mentioned countries, East Asia is estimated to account for a significant market share due to a rise in the production of commercial and passenger vehicles in countries, such as China, Japan and South Korea. South Asia is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global automotive brake rotors market owing to the rise in sales of mid-size and compact vehicle in the region. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase optimistic growth in the global automotive brake rotors market due to the rise in sales of luxury vehicle across the region. Europe is one of the key maturing regions that will generate creditable opportunity in the global automotive brake rotors market over the forecast period due to the existence of significant automotive manufacturer.

Automotive Brake Rotors Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global automotive brake rotors market are Aisin Seiki, Brembo, Bosch, EBC Brakes, Federal-Mogul, SGL Group, Surface Transforms, Akebono Brake Industry, ATE, Baer, Centric Parts, Nakamoto, Rotora, TRW Automotive, UQuality Automotive Products, Wilwood Engineering and other key market players. The automotive brake rotors market comprises well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors dominant in the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the automotive brake rotors market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The automotive brake rotors market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, sales channel, and vehicle type.

Automotive Brake Rotors Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Automotive Brake Rotors Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LatAm)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Automotive Brake Rotors report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Automotive Brake Rotors report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Automotive Brake Rotors report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Automotive Brake Rotors Market Report Highlights: