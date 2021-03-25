Vegan Ingredients Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2031

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Vegan Ingredients Market – Overview

Vegan ingredients are any food product or ingredient that does not include any animals or animal-derived products, which is a new attempt at introducing practices that excludes all forms of animal cruelty. The nutritional value of the available vegan ingredients is high in minerals and vitamins. The vegan replacement for meats are said to taste similar to the meat products, in regards to texture and taste. The innovation in vegan ingredients market has been on the rise since the past few years. Innovation in vegan ingredients can be attributed to multiple alternatives that are being researched as a substitute to meat-based products. The replacements are created from plant-based proteins, algae and cellulose flours.

Vegan Ingredients – Vegan Market

The demand for vegan ingredients is on the rise with many willingly accepting a drastic lifestyle change. Vegan mark or Vegan label specifies if the raw ingredient or prepared food product is purely plant based or has it existed since the early 90’s. Multiple vegan ingredient labels exist in the market, each label follows a different registration process, different certification type, on-site certification requirements and registration fees. The most prominent label in the North American market is the “Certified Vegan Logo”, provided by Vegan Action/Vegan Awareness Foundation (vegan.org), which has more than four hundred certified companies. These labels, either provided by certification organizations or by the companies themselves, will mark a change in the consumer preference in the market. Companies are advertising about the nutritional value for protein-based vegan ingredients. This has helped vegan ingredients find a place in the shopping list of gym enthusiasts. Despite the popularity of vegan ingredients, their long term impacts are still unknown.

Vegan Ingredients – Segmentation

Vegan ingredient are classified by ingredient type, claim, end-use applications, sales channel and buyer type. The ingredient type of vegan ingredients is segmented in staple food, specialty food, dairy substitutes, food additives, and nutrients & supplements. In regards to the claim of vegan ingredients, the market is fragmented in GMO, Non-GMO and organic. The end-use of vegan ingredients is segmented in B2B and B2C. The B2B end-use applications of vegan ingredients is further segmented in

food & beverages(bakery, confectionery, functional foods and others), cosmetics & personal care, nutraceuticals and agricultural. The sales channel for vegan ingredients is classified in Direct Sales, Modern Trade, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Small Groceries, Online Retail and Other sales Channels. The buyer types for vegan ingredients are segmented in Horeca, food processors & manufacturers and household & residential. The global market for vegan ingredients can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

Vegan Ingredients – Plant based meats

With inhumane conditions and ways in the production of meats, mass use of antibiotics and high environmental effects, plant-based meats are a substitute to vegan ingredients. Plant-based meats are one of the faux ingredient products introduced to the market as a substitute to meat, poultry and seafood. Ahimi was introduced as an alternative for ahi tuna because of its meaty taste. Tempeh is a soy substitute introduced as a replacement for chicken like meats. Similarly a new vegan ingredients introduced in the market are plant-based clean meats that taste similar to beef. These replacement meats are setting a trend in the vegan ingredients consumer market. The meats are also being adopted by big conglomerates, such as Burger King which has come up with Impossible Whopper made from vegan meat substitutes provided by Impossible Foods Inc.

The popularity of the vegan ingredients and substitutes is high in North American market. The awareness of vegan ingredients in the Asian countries is slowly rising with increase in availability of replacements in the market.

Vegan Ingredients – The producers and distributors

The key players in the market are the agro-based companies that provide cereal grains. Kellogs provides vegan ingredients under the brand division Morningstar Farms. Beyond Meat, Gardein, Tofurky, Trader Joe’s, Simply Balanced, Sweet Earth Natural Foods and Lightlife are some of the companies that provide meat substitutes with vegan ingredients.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Vegan Ingredients market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Vegan Ingredients market segments such as geographies, source, end use application, sales channel, and functionality.

The Vegan Ingredients market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Vegan Ingredients Market Segments

Vegan Ingredients Market Dynamics

Vegan Ingredients Market Size

Supply & Demand of Vegan Ingredients

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Vegan Ingredients Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Vegan Ingredients. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the Vegan Ingredients industry

In-depth market segmentation of Vegan Ingredients

Historical, current and projected market size of Vegan Ingredients in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

