Patient Positioning Market – Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

Patient’s dignity and comfort are of paramount importance in the field of medical surgery. Nurses are properly trained on patient positioning principles, and hospitals are also compelled to be equipped with leading products that can facilitate effective patient positioning.

The Fact.MR forecast report on global patient positioning market projects that the market will reach US$ 1.4 Bn value by the end of 2017. With improving healthcare infrastructures and adoption of ergonomic designs, manufacturers of patient positioning products are likely to boost their capacity in the years to come. Towards the end of 2022, the global market for patient positioning will have expanded steadily at 6.1% CAGR, raking revenues worth slightly over US$ 1.9 Bn.

Key Forecast Highlights

According to the report, tables will account for nearly 20% share on global patient positioning revenues in 2017. Surgical tables, on the other hand, will be observed as top-selling products in the global patient positioning market. By the end of 2022, nearly US$ 500 Mn worth of revenues will be procured from sales of patient positioning surgical tables around the world. Increasing emphasis on improving the healthcare infrastructure has propelled the adoption of patient positioning solutions in developing regions. Manufacturers of patient positioning are also viewing regions such as the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region lucrative for setting up manufacturing units. High resource availability, low wage costs, coupled with dense population that translates into maximum end-use, are driving the growth of patient positioning market in the APEJ region. The report projects that the APEJ patient positioning market will soar vigorously at 7.2% CAGR, bringing in revenues worth over US$ 238 Mn by the end of 2022.

North America is expected to remain the largest market for patient positioning. The report predicts that high healthcare spending in the US and Canada will prompt manufacturers in providing top-of-line products in the field of patient positioning. While revenues amassed from sales of patient positioning products in Europe will contribute to 30% of global market value, it is estimated North America’s patient positioning market will procure nearly US$ 480 Mn revenue towards the end of 2017. Surgeries are estimated to be the largest application of patient positioning products. The report expects that in 2017, a little over US$ 485 Mn worth of patient positioning products will be sold in surgical applications. Application of patient positioning solutions in cancer therapy will also be of equivalent traction in the global market, accounting for more than 38% share on global revenues through 2022. Demand for patient positioning is also expected to gain traction across diagnostic centers. While hospitals will remain the largest end-users of patient positioning products, their end-use in diagnostic centers are expected to procure more than US$ 488 Mn revenue by 2022-end.

Hill-Rom, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., STERIS plc, Elekta AB(publ), Skytron, C-RAD, LEONI AG, and Mizuho OSI are key companies profiled in the report as leading players in the global patient positioning market.

