Ruby Chocolate Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2031

Ruby Chocolate – Emerging Gem in Confectionery Segment

Since the introduction of ruby chocolate in 2017, the global outlook of the chocolate industry has transformed across the legacy and emerging regions. It has been a breakthrough invention for many chocolate brands in the industry due to its fresh flavor and surprising taste. The ruby chocolate is known as the “first pinkish chocolate” and “millennials chocolate” in the history of the chocolate industry. The global ruby chocolate market is anticipated to create substantial market opportunities for new entrants in the ruby chocolate segment to cater to the rising demand from target consumers across the globe. Over the last two years, the ruby chocolate has been launched in several economies, including China, Japan, South Korea, the U.S. and European countries. It is likely to be launched in numerous countries owing to transforming preference of millennials.

Global Ruby Chocolate Market is expected to Witness Huge Shift in Preference of Consumers

The global ruby chocolate industry is anticipated to witness strong CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing consumption of ruby chocolate among consumers across the globe. Among the regions, the global market for ruby chocolate is anticipated to be dominated by Europe followed by North America and East Asia by 2019 due to the presence of key production plants and high consumption of ruby chocolate in these regions. However, the global market for ruby chocolate is expected to witness a boom in the overall production and sales of ruby chocolate across developed and developing economies in the next few years due to rising awareness among consumers. Moreover, emerging countries such as China, the U.S., India and Mexico is anticipated to witness amplified demand for ruby chocolate over the forecast period due to increasing business footprint of ruby chocolate vendors.

Rising Consumption of Ruby Chocolate – A Trend to Watch Out in Coming Years

On the backdrop of increasing demand for premium chocolate products across the globe is likely to transform the industry dynamics of the global ruby chocolate market during the forecast period. The overall sales of ruby chocolate is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to several market impacting factors. Some of the factors include, rising consumer awareness, expansion in production capacity of brands, rising demand for natural products, increasing number of new entrants in the segment, and increasing R&D activities of the companies among others. The global market for ruby chocolate is anticipated to open a plethora of market opportunities for leading brands to amplify their overall supply chain network in the ruby chocolate segment. However, lack of brand promotion in Latin American, South Asian and the Middle East & African countries may hamper the overall sales of the ruby chocolate industry over the forecast period.

Ruby Chocolate Market – Potential Alternative for Chocolate Lovers

The ruby chocolate market can be segmented on the basis of form, nature and sales channel. On the basis of form, the ruby chocolate market can be segmented into bar, biscuits, donuts, pralines and others. On the basis of nature, the ruby chocolate market can be segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of sales channel, the ruby chocolate market can be segmented into modern trade, pharmaceutical & confectionery stores, specialty stores, online retailers and other retail formats. The ongoing traction for online channels and specialty stores among the millennials is likely to amplify the overall sales of global ruby chocolate market over the foretold period. The global market for ruby chocolate can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

Increasing Overall Production of Ruby Chocolate is anticipated to amplify the Sales of Ruby Chocolate

In 2018, the Swiss chocolatier company, Barry Callebaut (leading industry player in the chocolate industry) announced that the company would launch its ruby chocolate products in the U.S. and Europe. Moreover, in 2018, Nestle SA has also launched a premium KitKat ruby chocolate in South Korea and Japan. These companies are focusing on understanding the need of target consumers to gain a competitive advantage in the global ruby chocolate market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the ruby chocolate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to ruby chocolate market segments such as geographies, form, nature and sales channel.

The Ruby Chocolate market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Ruby Chocolate Market Segments

Ruby Chocolate Market Dynamics

Ruby Chocolate Market Size

Supply & Demand of Ruby Chocolate

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Ruby Chocolate Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of ruby chocolate. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: