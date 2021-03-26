SELL US YOUR TEST STRIPS LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE FOR NATIONWIDE OUTREACH

We Buy Diabetic Test Strips

Williamstown, New Jersey, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — Sell Us Your Test Strips today unveiled their new and improved website. This milestone is a major move for Sell Us Your Test Strips on its mission to help diabetics who are in need. Site improvements include an updated price list, faster page loading times, and a new informative FAQ section.

“The launch of sellusyourteststrips.com is a big deal for our company and diabetics across the nation. A lot of people don’t know that they can sell their unexpired boxes of diabetic test strips, but our new website just made the number of people that we can reach grow tremendously,” says Arlo Nelson, Owner at sellusyourteststrips.com.-https://sellusyourteststrips.com

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

A new marketing and outreach team.

PayPal and Cash App Availability For Fast Payment

24/7 Customer Support

“There are boxes of test strips sitting in medicine cabinets across the United States that will just expire and go to waste, but there are also people with diabetes who are without health insurance that need them,” says Arlo.

 

About Sell Us Your Test Strips:

A company that believes in helping people with diabetes. They pay top dollar for boxes of unexpired diabetic test strips, which are then put into the hands of people with the illness that need them. Sell Us Your Test Strips has been operating on a local level, with most of their clients located in the Tri-State Area before this historic day for the company. 

CONTACT: Arlo Nelson

COMPANY: Sell Us Your Test Strips

PHONE: 856-431-3191

EMAIL: info@sellusyourteststrips.com

 

 

 

 

 

