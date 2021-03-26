IIM Indore and The Second Wind (TSW) launch ‘Executive Programme in Advanced Marketing Management’

One-year program designed to equip executives with advanced thinking, analysis & marketing management skills to lead marketing initiatives

Indore, India, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — Admissions are open for the one-year Executive Programme in Advanced Marketing Management (EPAMM) by IIM Indore and The Second Wind (TSW). The program is designed to equip students with the latest business practices, insights, and trends. Students will appraise and elevate themselves as marketing leaders, exploring their strengths, confronting challenges and developing leadership capabilities. This will be a blended program taught both online and in-campus at IIM Indore. The pedagogy includes a judicious mix of lectures, case discussions, project work, term papers, assignments, etc.

The curriculum will be delivered by IIM Indore’s top-ranked faculty, TSW brings forth this Executive Programme in Advanced Marketing Management, enabling professionals to earn the prestigious certificate from IIM Indore while still being able to work. Commenting on the same; Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore said; “The amount of information needed today to be an effective marketer is substantial. This program is created to meet the needs of practicing professionals by engaging world-class faculty to teach cutting-edge material and research that not only has direct application in todays global marketplace, but also provides an analytical framework for addressing future market needs and innovations.

” Commenting on the programme, Mr. Anish Srikrishna, CEO – Times Professional Learning said, “The EPAMM aims to help executives understand the fundamental truths of marketing in the midst of a rapidly changing global economic environment. With its innovative curriculum and networking opportunities, the program will serve as a major launchpad for future marketing professionals”. The program is designed to help professionals, ranging from experienced marketing managers to budding entrepreneurs, hone the skills they need to make their company”s marketing strategy effective. In particular, participants will gain the knowledge and skills required to improve the dynamics of relationships with customers, suppliers, stakeholders and competitors.

The EPAMM Programme is open to any graduate from a recognized university with a minimum of five years’ experience and a minimum 50% aggregate marks in either Diploma or bachelor’s degree or master’s degree or its equivalent. Admissions to the course are now open. The last date to fill the admission form is 27th March 2021. Classes begin on 17th April 2021. For more details about the course visit the website: https://timestsw.com/course/iim-indore-executive-programme-in-advanced-marketing-management/

About IIM Indore

The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-I) is an autonomous public business school located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Instituted in 1996, IIM Indore is the sixth addition to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) family of management schools. Spread over 194 acres, IIM Indore stands with pride, with the Triple Crown of triple accreditation, first from the Association of MBAs, AMBA in 2016 (a UK-based accreditation agency); second from the AACSB in 2019, and third and latest, the EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) accreditation by EFMD, the globally recognised international organisation for management development, in December 2019.

With a mission to be a contextually-relevant business school with world-class academic standards that develops socially-conscious managers, leaders and entrepreneurs, IIM Indore is one of the fastest growing institutions in India today. The institute has bagged a position in Top 100 in FT Rankings 2019 and stands at Rank 7 in the NIRF Rankings 2020. About The Second Wind (TSW) The Second Wind (TSW) is an initiative by Times Professional Learning for working professionals who are keen to hone their skills to add value to their work for a more rewarding career. TSW’s passion for excellence and a brief that “Executive Education Empowers” works hand-in-hand with the organisations aim to impart knowledge to business professionals nationwide PWR PWR