Elite mCommerce v.3.4 now released: Introducing new eCommerce features that help grow online sales

Support for Countries with Postcode-less Addresses

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — Some countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other Gulf countries do not use postal codes. Elite eCommerce now supports these countries by validating addresses using areas instead of postal codes. It is easy for store admins to add the area name instead of Postal Code.

Store admins can offer delivery slots to customers based on region name rather than postal codes. A set of areas can be managed separately in the backend which will be chosen in the Address form. Order placement can be restricted based on area as well to only offer delivery within a limited range.

PayTabs Payment Gateway

EMC supports the PayTabs payment gateway, one of the good solutions for apps operating in Arab countries. PayTabs will accept the AED, SAR, OMR, KWD, JOD, LBP, TRY Currencies and so on.

Meat Cut Customizations

EMC Meat delivery apps offer improved cutting instructions and customizations for meat, including sub-variants: Cut/Slice type, quantity increment, and fixed price for a certain customization or prices based on weight of the meat selected. Price for cleaning can be varied based on the weight of the product.

Prices can be incremented based on weight or size. Product quantity increments can be scaled appropriately so smaller sizes can be incremented more granularly than larger sizes (ex: the buyer can add quantity by small weight of 0.1 kg than regular 0.5 kg)

Distance-Based Shipping

The new version introduces a new distance-based shipping cost, letting sellers set the shipping cost based on km/miles from the store to the delivery location. Store admin can set a fixed shipping cost for a distance of several km/miles from the store and charge per km/mile after that, based on the distance to the delivery location.

The store admin must set a warehouse (store) origin in order to calculate the distance to the customer location destination. Seller-based distance shipping will calculate distance from the seller point or seller warehouse to the delivery location.

This feature offers greater flexibility in the distance-based rate, where the admin can set fixed charges or charges per unit km/mile.

Set prime units and subunits (Weight-based Scrolling)

Customers can order using prime units such as (1 liter) and add subunits (400ml) and do the same for weight units such as kilograms and grams. For loose products like fruits, vegetables, or fresh milk, customers can order in quantities in the same way.

Location-based seller navigation:

Customers can select the Delivery Location before shopping to see the sellers available in the selected location. This will help the customers browse local sellers and products with better accessibility.

The customer’s location can be easily auto-located from their device by using the Google Maps GPS features. Customers can change the delivery location on the home page.

Seller-based product navigation and purchases

Customers can view categories and products separated by seller/vendor. Navigation is improved with category and subcategory icons for a better UI classification.

Store Admin App-v2.0

Tablet/iPad View has been added to the admin mobile app for better accessibility and usability for Store admins. Sellers can now easily mark products out of stock and manage prices from the app.

Seller-based Delivery Slots

The store admin can set delivery slots specific to sellers. Each seller might have their own delivery slot availability which can be configured accordingly.

Customers buying from a seller can check out using the slots set up by that seller.

Delivery tracking for the customer

Customers can track delivery progress from the app and call the delivery driver partner from the app.

Autofill address form

Users can fill in addresses more quickly based on their street address using autocomplete without needing to input an area code, state, or country manually.

Product Offer Ribbon

Store admins can add ribbon labels over product offers and display products with ribbons on the top to mark them as special offers. They can add any number of products and display the offer ribbon over the products to show all current offers. Customers can easily view products with offer labels.

Best-Selling products on homepage

Best-selling products can be identified based on past sales history. They can then be displayed on the home page to promote popular items to customers. Any number of best-selling products can be displayed on the home page as a marketing strategy.

Veg/Non-Veg Label

Products can be marked Veg/ Non-veg from the backend. Customers can see if a product is vegetarian on the app and website if they prefer to purchase vegetarian products.

User Experience Improvements

Several tweaks have been made for a faster and more convenient user experience. Some of them are: view all categories from the home page, toggle between subcategories of the same categories, faster navigation through the app footer menu, efficient new Search interface and so on

Notable Features:

Home page Theme Builder – Customize your app with attractive colours & place offer banners and build your home page



Push Notifications- Push Notifications can be sent to customers based on abandoned cart, new offers, etc.

Language Translation – Easily present content in your native language



Real-Time Synchronization (Lightning speed) – Changes made in the backend are displayed in the frontend very quickly without updates

Native App Code – EMC is designed as a native iOS and Android app to take full advantage of device capabilities

Optimized App Size – The app size is optimized to take up less space on devices



Multiple layouts for Product Listing and Detail screens – Flexible layouts for listing products to make it easy for users to browse and shop

Location Restriction- Allow customers to order based on store delivery capabilities

Pay later for pending orders – Make the payment later if the payment is pending for an order or if the payment is failed

Delivery slots with order comments – Let users add text comments and delivery instructions when selecting a delivery slot

Deep Linking Products & Categories – Directly link product pages to share online and enhance social marketing

