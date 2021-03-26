ourCommonplace is Changing The Way We Shop For The Better

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — We are living among a generation of consumers that want to advocate change with their dollar. With a heightened awareness of the environmental and ethical damages of the beauty and fashion industry, companies have a responsibility to take the planet and its people into account when making and promoting their products.

A 1st generation Taiwanese American, founder Sunny Wu started ourCommonplace so consumers can feel confident about the goods they are purchasing by creating an aesthetically pleasing online marketplace dedicated to hosting brands that are sustainably and ethically conscious. These ethical brands offer a wide selection of eco-conscious and fair-trade items, such as recycled jewelry and sustainable activewear. “Shopping ethically and sustainably can be a very daunting task. I wanted to provide a one-stop-shop where conscious consumers are able to shop with ease knowing that their products are made with the planet and the people in mind,” says Sunny.

Every brand and product featured on ourCommonplace is carefully curated to ensure compliance with the company’s values and must meet up to two of its six sustainable and ethical standards:

Woman-Owned Sustainable Toxic Free Ethical BIPOC-Owned Cruelty Free

Among ourCommonplace’s partners is The R Collective. A byproduct of Redress, a Hong Kong based charity tackling the issue of waste in the fashion industry, The R Collective is dedicated to minimizing this overwhelming amount of waste by focusing on upcycling and using textile waste in their collections. The brand works with sustainable designers from all over the world to create their beautiful collections and to help educate on the pressing fight against the environmental and ethical consequences of the fashion industry.

Another partner featured in ourCommonplace’s sustainable marketplace is eco-friendly jewelry brand Deluna. Producing an array of jewelry pieces that are at once stunning and ethical, this brand emphasizes safe working conditions, along with fair wages and personal empowerment. They are a small minority-owned business that is doing its part to help infuse responsible practices into the jewelry industry.

By holding brands accountable to their standards, ourCommonplace is committed to normalizing these values industry-wide in an effort to make conscious consumerism and the circular economy commonplace.

With an impressive number of carefully-selected sustainable clothing items, recycled jewelry pieces, cruelty-free beauty products, comfortable bedding options, and other quality home goods to be found at ourCommonplace, this new marketplace seeks to accommodate conscious shoppers while raising awareness regarding key issues surrounding the environment and workers’ rights.

