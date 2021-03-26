Virgin Leather Automotive – Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The Virgin leather market is estimated to prosper due to animal welfare and the environmental impacts of livestock. The leather production is driven by increasing awareness and demand for more sustainable leathers. Moreover, the growing interest in more sustainable leather is expected to further boost the demand for the virgin leather market.

Products that are called ‘virgin leather’ means that the animal from which the hide originates has not been slaughtered for the particular purpose of its leather hide.

Virgin leather is most often dairy cattle that experience abrasions to the skin-scratches of barbed wire and other imperfections that would make it difficult for the hide to be labelled of higher quality.

Despite virgin leather is most demanded in North America and East Asia, regional beliefs in potential markets such as India to act as a major barrier for the virgin leather market

Virgin leather is normally collected from animals that are kept in a more tightly regulated environment to avoid hides from being harmed by a label, barbed wire, or something else that may otherwise cause some substantial defect in the leather during tanning and processing.

High-quality jackets, furniture grades and automotive leather are priced higher but they can be jacked up considerably. Virgin leather is often confused too many as ‘cruelty-free’ leather.

Virgin leather is segmented based on type, end-use, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into, buffalo, cow, lamb, and others. Popular commercial hides have cattle and another animal leather- like snakeskin, buckskin and alligator.

All are used for shoes, clothes, leather bags, belts, etc. Global leather production is estimated to be more than seven million mt for which hides and skins of around one billion animals are used for leather production every year. The exporter of the hide is Australia which exports the majority of sheepskin to Middle East countries. Where it gets converted into various products as per the demands.

Virgin leather is used in the manufacturing of footwear, automobile seats, book bindings, fashion accessories, clothing and furniture. Virgin leather products are produced in a wide variety of styles and type with different techniques involved.

With the increasing awareness among the people, the market is expected to have a decline in the upcoming years as people are getting used to the animal- friendly product to increase animal diversity. There are many alternatives in the market which is giving huge competition to the market of Virgin leather.

Virgin Leather Market: COVID- impact

COVID-19 will significantly impact the industrial goods industry. This is the most affected verticals due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The market is experiencing a massive decline due to the COVID-19 outbreak as the materials made with animal body were avoided as the animal body has antigens through which the virus binds. Thus causing the infections due to which the people have stopped using animal products.

The apparel, footwear, and accessory industries are expected to see regulated growth during 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 global outbreak’s never-ending supply chain disruptions.

The anticipated decline in the global apparel, footwear, and accessories revenues is due to significant disruption in the supply chain across major virgin leather producers, including China and India as these countries are among the most suffered countries due to COVID 19.

During this period the market was effected with declining growth despite of availability of the raw material. Another reason which affected the virgin leather market was the E-commerce which was stopped for a given period also affected the global market. But with starting of the factories with government guild lines the virgin leather market was again having a growth but at a slower pace.

Virgin Leather Market: Segmentation Analysis

Virgin Leather Market is bifurcated into two major categories: type, end -use, and region.

Based on type, the virgin leather market is divided into:

Buffalo

Cow

Lamb

Goat

Based on end-use, the virgin leather market is divided into:

Footwear

Automotive

Furnishing

Garments

Others

Based on the region, the virgin leather market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

