Kiwi Seed Extract Market Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2018 to 2028

Global Kiwi Seed Extract Market Overview

Kiwi seed extract is rich in omega-3 essential fatty acid and alfa-linolenic acid with renowned anti-allergenic properties. Global kiwi seed extract market is expected to increase significantly, owing to rising demand for anti-aging and antioxidant ingredients in the cosmetic industry. Nowadays, prominent companies, such as healthy body Inc., are engaged in developing acne formula that combines kiwi seed extract and ceramide-PCD to create a super formula to clear acne, increase overall smoothness and skin moisture. In the pharmaceutical industry, companies are offering all natural kiwi seed capsules for skin health. Further, kiwi seed extract is scientifically proven to decrease inflammation in several parts of the human body, such as colon and liver. Moreover, experiments have shown that kiwi seed extract holds anti-wrinkle property by promoting NB1RGB (neonatal human fibroblast cells) cell growth. Kiwi seed extract also reduces under eye darkness and encourage lightning skin effect. Prevention against hyperpigmentation and the antioxidant property is increasing the demand for kiwi seed extract in the cosmetic industry. The need for kiwi seed extract in cosmetic industry is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for kiwi seed extract market in the future.

Global kiwi seed extract market is likely to register a higher-digit CAGR over the forecast period

The global market of kiwi seed extract is likely to increase in the upcoming forecast period because of its three primary end-use industries including food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. According to Fact.MR, its market is likely to grow with a higher-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period. North America dominated the global market for kiwi seed extract in 2018. Europe and APEJ region is expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of kiwi seed extract. Countries including China, Japan, the U.S. and India are expected to witness a significant market share of kiwi seed extract owing to increasing demand for kiwi seed extract in cosmetic industry as an anti-aging agent.

Increasing demand for kiwi seed extract in food and pharmaceutical industry

In cosmetic industry, kiwi seed extract is mainly used as an ingredient for hair care (conditioners, shampoos & styling) and skin care (facial cleansing, facial care, baby care, and body care) products. Food and pharmaceutical industry is no exception, demand for kiwi seed extract in the food and pharmaceutical industry has increased during the forecast period and is expected to rise significantly in the future. Use of organic ingredients in many food products is booming owing to increasing side-effects caused by chemical additives in the food industry. In the pharmaceutical industry, the demand for kiwi seed extract is growing due to its anti-acne property. Dermatologist prefers kiwi seed supplements for skin allergies and associated problems.

Global Kiwi Seed Extract Market Segmentation

The kiwi seed extract market can be segmented into nature, form, end-use industry and packaging type. By nature, global kiwi seed extract market can be categorized into organic and inorganic. The global kiwi seed extract market can be segmented by its form such as powder and liquid. By end-use industry of the kiwi seed extract its market can be segmented into food, pharmaceutical and cosmetics. In packaging type segment, global kiwi seed extract market is segmented into bulk, and tetra packaging. The global kiwi seed extract market can be segmented on the basis of geographical region such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Emerging Countries.

Global Kiwi Seed Extract Key Market Players

The global market for kiwi seed extract comprises several developers, who are primarily converging on developing advanced version on kiwi seed extract mainly for cosmetic and pharmaceutical products. Some key market participants are Healthy Body Inc., Halo Beauty Inc., Charkit Chemical Company LLC, OPW Ingredients GmbH, BR Ingredients, Adroit Biomed, A&E Connock, FLAVEX Naturextrakte, Natural Sourcing, SMA Collaboratives, Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd. and other prominent players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the kiwi seed extract market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for kiwi seed extract. The research report provides analysis and information according to kiwi seed extract market segmented into nature, form, end-use industry, and packaging type

The kiwi seed extract report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Kiwi Seed Extract Market Segments.

Kiwi Seed Extract Market Dynamics

Kiwi Seed Extract Market Size

Supply & Demand of

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for kiwi seed extract market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

