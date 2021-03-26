Horehound Extract Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply, Demand 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Horehound Extract Market: Overview

Horehound extract is a medicinal herb from mint family, which has used for different applications such as additives in food, pharmaceutical formulations, oils and solutions preparation, etc. The wide range of practical applications of the horehound extract leads to the demand from different industries over the forecast period.

The rise in the food and beverages and pharmaceutical industry is likely to expand the market for horehound extract as it has used as an indirect additive in the food products, such as tea and soups. The growing healthcare industry will have a positive impact on the Horehound extract market.

The new developments in the food, beverages and healthcare industry have led to an increase in the use of horehound extract due to its respiratory relief properties and benefits in lungs health. The rise in the packed nutritional tonics and beverages is likely to expand the market for horehound extract.

Horehound Extract Market: Market Dynamics

Rising use of horehound extract as an additive in the food & beverages industry, the pharmaceutical industry, nutraceutical industry and cosmetics industry is the key driver for the growth of the global horehound extract market. Additionally, the demand for the natural and organic nutraceutical supplements is expected to create demand for the horehound extract market. Moreover, the growing demand for the herb tea and skin tonics & beverages is expected to increase the demand for the horehound extract market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the booming healthcare industry across the globe is expected to have a positive impact on the global horehound extract market. The rising expenditure on the beauty and personal care products are likely to expand the personal care industry which is expected to push the demand for horehound extract during the forecast period.

Moreover, the direct use of the horehound extract as a respiratory tonic and vasodilator is in demand due to broad applications in the disorders like respiratory disorders and lungs problems which are likely to boost the growth of the horehound extract market.

Horehound Extract Market: Market Segmentation

The Horehound extract market has segmented into different parts based on the extract form type, end-use industries, sales channel, and geography. Oil is a commonly used form of horehound extract due to its precise formulations used as ingredients in other formulations such as tea and soups, lotions and creams.

Based on extract form type, the horehound Extract market is segmented into:

Oil

Tonic

Tincture

Based on end-use industries, the horehound extract market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Beauty & Personal Care Industry

Agrochemical

Based on sales channel, the horehound extract market is segmented into:

Over the Counter (OTC)

Modern Trade Channels

Third Party Online Channel

Convenience Stores

Horehound extract Market: Regional Outlook

The horehound extract market has been categorized into seven critical regions North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa. The Horehound extract market has expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period, as the food and beverages, pharmaceutical and personal care industries are growing across the globe.

The emerging economies are expected to create notable demand for horehound extract as there is profitable growth in the healthcare and personal care industry. The South Asia and East Asia collectively represents a considerably high market share, and the market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the increasing population and changing food, and health concerned habitats. China and India’s developing market is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the horehound extract market. North America is a growing market due to high per capita income and the consumers’ high expenditure on the herbal and natural personal care and pharmaceutical products.

Horehound Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the horehound extract market are Monterey Bay Spice Company, Red Moon Herbs, Mountain Rose Herbs, Peaceful Valley Farm Supply, Inc., Quality Candy Company, The Better Skin Co. and among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the horehound extract market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for horehound extract market. The research report of horehound extract provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, extract form type, end-use industry and sales channel.

The horehound extract market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The horehound extract regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

