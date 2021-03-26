Global Demand of solar ventilation system manufacturers , Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast till 2031

The demand for solar ventillation systems witnessed a slight fall owing to the spread of novel coronavirus disease throughout the world leading to slow progress in this market. As recovery commences in 2021, the manufacturers are persistently involved in conduction of effective researches to add further improvements to this market.

Prominent manufacturers like Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Nortek Air Solutions, Centrotec SE, Signify Holding, Sunmaster Solar Lighting, Hitachi Limited and Exide Industries Limited are focusing on product innovations and product certifications for ensuring new and better improvements for attracting global users.

Research& developments, innovative launches, technological advancements and mergers & acquisitions continue to be the most effective strategies incorporated by the key players to maintain and strengthen their competitive edge globally.

For instance, Voltas Corporation launched UV solutions for fighting Covid-19 on 10th June, 2020 including a new line of Ultraviolet Light based surface disinfectant solutions for public spaces. The new products includes RUKS CoiloTron that aims to ensure near total elimination of mold, fungi and microbes on cooling coil and drain pain.

Another product includes Handheld which is a portable disinfection unit, designed for rapid sanitation of any surface. These systems are safe for use on any common surface including food at the recommended exposure. Further, they launched a UV chart system for the purpose of delivering high germicidal intensity to sanitize the area and deactivate the micro-organisms in a short time.

The product is highly effective in disinfecting walls, ceiling and floor in one movement. These UV powered offerings for duct, air and surface disinfectants are suitable for immediate and long-term need for safety in shared spaces like malls, waiting rooms and offices. The company through these launches is continuing to deliver its innovation to maintain its significant position.

In addition to that, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation introduced the next generation Lossnay Energy Recovery Ventillators (ERV) units complying with Washington State Energy Code on 9th July, 2020. Lossnay is a total heat-exchange ventillation system that uses a low-maintenance cross-flow energy exchange core made of a specially treated, cellular fiber membrane to perform temperature and humidity exchange.

Lossnay RVX helps building owners, engineers and architects meet ventilation requirements and improve air quality. In addition to increasing efficiency by using DC fan motors, the RVX uses external input signals to adjust fan speeds for demand-control ventillations.

These high performance ERV improves comfort and efficiency by tempering outside air with heat from the exhaust air stream before supplying it to a space, while during cooling session, the existing cooling air reduces the temperature of the incoming air. The addition has helped Mitsubishi Electric to expand its global presence and product diversity.

How will Demand for Solar Ventilation Systems Grow?

The global solar ventilation systems market is likely to expand on the back of rising focus on smart cities and various elements required for their construction. Solar ventilation systems are installed in both residential and commercial buildings, which indicates a wider scope of their application.

Government subsidies are expected to benefit both manufactures and consumers of solar ventilation systems. Panel pricing is one of the areas where both the entities could benefit from such subsidies. Rooftop installation has been on the rise in the recent years, and is anticipated to push market growth during the course of the forecast period 2021-2031.

Solar ventilation systems are projected to see a massive rise in their demand because of swelling awareness about renewable energy sources. In terms of building facilities and design, residential and commercial structures have undergone a significant transformation, which could create a new level of demand in the global solar ventilation systems market. Increase in constructing activities in developing economies as a result of the rising rate of urbanization is prophesied to bode well for the market. High potential of solar technology and its rising awareness in Europe, North America, and even Asia Pacific could prove to be quite effective in increasing market growth.

Fact.MR has come up with a new research report on global solar ventilation systems market which analyzes the various aspects influencing this landscape. Actionable intelligence on various facets of the solar ventilation systems market at a global level is included in this report, with a forecast projection for a period of nine years, from 2021-2031. The solar ventilation systems market has been analyzed across a range of segments in some of the key markets around the globe.

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of solar ventilation systems are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies are included in this report. Some of the key market participants in the global solar ventilation systems market include Breeze Mate, NuTech Solar, Solar Star, Solar Royal, Solatube, Solar Ark, Solazone, Energy Comfort Systems and SolarVenti Ltd. The report discusses their respective position in the solar ventilation systems market, and profiles their overall strategies.

Given the depleting resources on earth, the demand for renewable sources of energy is increasing. Clean forms of energy, such as solar power, are being harnessed for various residential as well as commercial uses. This has significantly fuelled the demand for solar ventilation systems that are typically used to maintain the temperature of rooms in office buildings and houses.

Development of solar panels with respect to design specifications and other developments such as solar tracking mounts and thin film technology have taken this technology to the next level, which is expected to push the adoption of solar ventilation systems.

Technology Innovations to Aid Demand for Solar Ventilation Systems

Manufacturers involved in solar ventilation systems are focusing on consolidating their position by investing in technology innovations. For instance, researchers at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) Startup Space are in process of developing energetically efficient yet silent solar ventilation system – Oxygen – that has the ability to retain heat up to 89 percent.

To give another example, Solar Royal has come up with SR1800 series solar ventilation systems that offer both functionality and aesthetics. It has a low profile design that gives an immaculate look to rooftops, irrespective of installation location. With such developments in place, future of solar ventilation systems is expected to take an upward flight with the market soaring across regions in the globe.

Increasing Awareness of Renewable Source of Energy to Boost Sales of Solar Ventilation Systems

Consumers are cognizant regarding solar technology. With growing awareness rate among consumers, especially in emerging economies of China and India and developed regions of United States, and countries in Europe, the future of solar technology holds high potential.

This is expected to further the sales of solar ventilation systems, despite high initial costs. With a change in consumer thinking about short term cost challenges and are looking forward to long term benefits, the adoption of solar ventilation systems is expected to spur in the years to follow.

Growing Urbanization to Facilitate Adoption of Solar Ventilation Systems

Increasing rate of urbanization across developed and emerging economies worldwide has accelerated construction activities. Construction sector has witnessed steady rise since past years. Both residential and commercial buildings have undergone drastic modifications in terms of building design and facilities.

With increasing awareness regarding use of renewable energy source, the popularity of solar systems is reaching greater heights. This is expected to aid the growth of the global solar ventilation systems market, as almost every residential and commercial building has additional space for solar assemblies and people are preferring to install solar ventilation systems on their rooftops.

Also, government subsidies for solar ventilation systems has benefitted the manufacturers of solar ventilation systems as well as customers with respect to panel pricing. Moreover, emergence of smart cities is also expected to exert a positive influence with respect to the use of solar ventilation systems on every rooftop and commercial buildings.

Overall, the report offers holistic and comprehensive insights on the solar ventilation systems for the forecast period 2018-2027. Stakeholders in the solar ventilation systems market can expect to gain a wealth of information related the key developments in this landscape.

