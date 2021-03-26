Aerosol Insecticides Business Analysis, New Innovation | Share, Revenue, And Forecast Till 2025

Globally, the demand for aerosol insecticides experienced a minor slowdown on account of lockdown imposed due to Covid-19 crisis. It created a major hinderance in the overall progress of this market. However as recovery commences in 2021, the leading manufacturing companies are taking steps to improve their conditions through product innovation and diversifications followed by technological advancements.

What are Key Aerosol Insecticide Manufacturers Up to?

Well-recognized manufacturers including Bayer Cropscience Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Corporation, Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Corporation, Arysta LifeSciences and Adama Agricultural Solutions are focusing on improving their global presence through the incorporation of multiple strategies such as mergers &acquisitions, capacity utilizations, geographical expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnership agrements, product diversifications, product upgradations etc.

Research and developments as well as product innovations continues to be the highly adopted strategies by major players in the current scenario. AMVAC Chemical Corporation and Rockwell Laboratories are among the key players that are delivering innovative and best quality aerosol insecticides in 2021.

For instance, BASF Corporation launched ‘Ventigra insectide’ to combat increasing pest and insecticide pressures on 19th March, 2019. This newest aerosol insecticide comes with a unique mode of action and acts an excellent resistance management tool for nursery and greenhouse growers , providing precision-targeted pest management of piercing-sucking insects like whiteflies, aphids, mealybugs and scales. Ventigra’s insecticide’s chemistry and unique formulation works by moving through the leaf to control pests that live and feed on the underside of leaves, providing exceptional activity. It’s fast onset of action causes insect feeding to quickly stop, limiting the spread of plant damage and transmission of viral pathogens while also delivering long residual control. In addition, Ventigra insecticide works alongside beneficial insect populations like pollinators and predatory mites in grower operations and is not expected to have long term impact on bee populations, including colony heath and development. Ventigra is providing quick knock-down of aphid and whitefly populations and is proving to be a great launch for the company.

In addition to BASF Corporation, Bayer Corporation has launched a combination of insecticides to fight against insects spreading malaria on 6th March, 2019. It has launched an indoor residual spray called ‘Fludora Fusion’ which combines neonicotinoid clothiandin with pyrethroid deltamethrin. The product is sprayed onto the walls inside a house and when a mosquito comes into contact with it, itkills them within 24 to 48 hours. The insects typically alights on vertical structureswhich is why inside walls have been a key focus of anti-malarial efforts, such as the spraying of DDTs on them. In the context of urgent need for a new modes of action in malaria vector control , the launch of Fludora Fusion proved to be a major step forward by the company in eradicating malaria. Bayer is still undertaking researches to introduce effective drugs as well as sprays to reduce insecticides as well as pesticides. Such innovative launches are helping the company to improve its global presence and increase market share.

Overview

Aerosol insecticides or the insecticides that are packaged in aerosol form are commended as insecticide products that produce less waste as compared to other varieties as they are designed to deliver only a specific amount of the poison during each spray. Owing to this factor, the global market for aerosol insecticides continues to hold an important place in the overall insecticides industry.

Aerosol insecticides are chiefly found in three forms: insect growth regulators, residual insecticide sprays, and contact insecticide sprays. Of these varieties, the segment of contact sprays is considered more effective in scenarios that require spraying the insecticide directly onto the target for quick action. Several contact sprays include active ingredients that contain synthetic toxins that target the insects’ central nervous system. However, several contact sprays do not eradicate insect eggs and the insect cycle can continue. Research studies have also concluded that some insects can become resistant to these active ingredients and remain unaffected despite regular sprays, thus requiring a different course of action.

Residual aerosol insecticides are capable of remaining active for extended timeframes after they are applied. These insecticides are applied to surfaces unlike contact sprays that are sprayed directly on the target insects; insects are killed as they come in contact with the area that has been treated with residual aerosol insecticides. On the other hand, insect growth regulator aerosol insecticides act by disrupting the lifecycle of the insects by rendering them sterile.

The analytical research report on global aerosol insecticides market complied by Fact.MR delivers key intelligence on the global market, highlighting all-inclusive forecast on the growth of the market during the assessment period (2021-2031). Drivers, trends, restraints and opportunities impacting growth of the market have been chalked in this report. Further, the report offers holistic analysis and insights on the key factors impacting the growth of aerosol insecticides market.

Key companies involved in the production of aerosol insecticides have been profiled in this report. Analysis of company’s product portfolio, key financials and strategies to gain competitive advantages have been incorporated in this report. Key market participants such as Syngenta, Bayer, Monsanto, Dow and DuPont as well as their innovations and developments have been included in this report.

In order to protect humans and plants from various diseases, insecticides are widely utilized in agricultural lands, urban green areas and public health programs. Insecticides include larvicides and ovicides to be used against insect larvae and eggs respectively. They are used to protect plants from pests, disease, weeds and people from vector-borne disease such as dengue fever, malaria and schistosomiasis.

Key Drivers

Malaria is a disease of blood, which is transferred from person to person by a particular type of mosquito. According to WHO, an estimated 3.4 billion people from 91 counties are at risk of being infected with malaria and developing disease. According to WHO, the most powerful and widely applied system of control for malaria-carrying insects is the use of insecticides. This is a key factor driving demand for aerosol insecticides.

As the global population continues to grow, there is an urgent requirement to increase food production across the globe. However, pests and weeds destroy crops, causing minimal production. Many farmers choose aerosol insecticides to keep pests and weeds from destroying their crops. Need for growing food production will led farmers to adopt insecticides. This is a key factor propelling demand for aerosol insecticides.

Increasing disposable income across the globe and rising awareness related to healthy diet have led people to include fruits and vegetables in their diet. Fruits and vegetables are necessary part of healthy diet. However, to increase production of fruits and protect them from insects, aerosol insecticides plays an important role.

Increasing industrial waste causes the growth of insects such as mosquitoes, flies etc. Insecticides plays an important role in killing them and making the environment safer for people. Insecticides have been utilized in many government activities to minimize growth of insects from industrial as well as commercial wastes.

Key Developments in Competitive Landscape

Bayer joined members of agriculture industry – BASF, Syngenta, Mitsui Chemicals, and Sumitomo Chemical Company to develop and supply innovative vector control solutions to help eliminate malaria by 2040. Bayer has been involved in the development of effective vector control tools for more than 60 years. The company is pursuing the development of novel insecticide active ingredient that has recently progressed into a new development phase. A unique solution to control insecticide resistant mosquitoes is expected to be available along with necessary tools, assuming successful progress.

Monsanto is likely to collaborate with AgriMetis, an agricultural chemical firm on novel insect protection compounds. AgriMetis produces semisynthetic compounds utilizing Saccharopolyspora spinosa. Spinosad insecticides are originated from bacterium through the process of fermentation. The company chemically changes the fermentation product to enhance characteristics such as potency and the species that can be targeted.

Market Restraints

Though organic insecticides help increase food productivity, chemical insecticides affects environment. Due to which aerosol insecticides are witnessing limited growth. Chemical insecticides deplete nutritional value of food. Consumption of insecticides through food will cause major health issues such as cancer, brain damage, birth defects, organ failure and skin irritation etc. This is the key factor restraining growth of global aerosol insecticides market.

Overall, the research study on global aerosol insecticides market delivers in-depth analysis on the key factors that are likely to influence the growth of the global market over the assessment period (2021-2031). Readers can expect complete analysis and insights on the strategies adopted by key companies in this market. The insights included in the report will help stakeholders in gaining perspective on the presumptive expansion of global aerosol insecticides market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

