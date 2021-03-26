Global Market Research News: Major Players in the Global Cell Isolation Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cell isolation market size is projected to reach USD 15.0 Billion by 2025 from USD 6.9 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is largely driven by factors such as the increasing government funding for cell-based research, the increasing number of patients suffering from cancer and infectious diseases, technological advancements, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. On the other hand, ethical issues related to embryonic stem cell isolation and the high cost of cell-based research are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

The major players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company Limited (US), Beckman Coulter Inc. (US).Merck KGaA (Germany), Terumo BCT (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Bio- Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Corning Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland, Alfa Laval (Sweden), Miltenyl Biotech (Germany), pluriSelect Life Science (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc (US), Bio- Techne (US), Bio Legend (US) and Invent Biotechnologies (US).

Thermo Fisher Scientific accounted for the largest share of the cell isolation market in 2019. The company offers an exhaustive product portfolio comprising various cell isolation products, such as reagents and kits, media, magnetic beads, and centrifuges. The company pursues both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to enhance its market position. To maintain its leading position and enhance its market share, the company is customer-oriented and maintains a strong relationship with its customers.

In 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company accounted for the second-largest share of the cell isolation market. It operates in the cell isolation market through its BD Biosciences segment.The company has an extensive product portfolio, ranging from instruments to accessories. It also has a strong distribution network for flow cytometers, reagents, kits, and magnetic separators. The company has been focusing on technological advancements as its key growth strategy, to maintain its position in the market.

Beckman Coulter, Inc. was the third-largest player in the cell isolation market, in 2019. To sustain its leadership position in the market, the company focuses on continuous innovation and product development. For instance, the company launched its ClearLLab 10C System for the clinical flow cytometry lab in 2019. The new system includes the first 10-color CE-IVD panels of immunophenotyping reagents for both lymphoid and myeloid lineages. The tubes utilize DURA Innovations dry reagent technology for the panels, which requires no refrigeration. It also focuses on R&D investments to introduce new products into the market. With its strong portfolio of cell isolation products, the company is likely to maintain its leadership position in this market.

