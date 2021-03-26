modular cleanroom construction Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2020-2030

About the Report

Modular cleanroom solutions are poised to experience remarkable growth over the coming years by virtue of pervasive research & development activities and emergence of non-conventional manufacturing clusters, globally. These solutions are generally used in sectors that require heavy research and profound manufacturing & examination facilities, such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and aerospace.

Fact.MR, in its latest research report, offers insights on key factors expected to fuel demand over the next ten years. The report also talks about why demand is high across regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and how the COVID-19 pandemic has shaped market expansion.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5517

Historical Trends Vs Future Projections

Over the historical period of 2015-2019, the global modular cleanroom solutions market exhibited a robust CAGR of 8.5%. Burgeoning research & development activities across all sectors and growing pharmaceuticals industry were a few reasons supporting market growth.

Advancing demand from the research industry is expected to facilitate market growth for years to come. The market is envisioned to experience impressive growth, backed by ascending demand for implementation of advanced technologies and repositioning of modular cleanroom solutions in the market.

Taking into account all these factors, demand for modular cleanroom solutions is poised to register a surge at over 10% CAGR through 2030.

What is the Impact of CGMP-tuned Modular Cleanroom Solutions?

CGMP means Current Good Manufacturing Practice, which is enforced by various regulatory bodies for the manufacturing of medical devices or drugs, and offers best practices that manufacturers need to adhere to.

Modular cleanrooms offer CGMP facilities and ensure monitoring, proper design, and efficient control of manufacturing operations and facilities. CGMP enables hassle-free practices, as the load of the plant ownership and maintenance is taken up by the provider. With comprehensive enforcement of CGMP in modular cleanroom solutions, the market is poised to achieve uncharted levels of growth over the forecast period.

How will Inception of Precision Medicine Affect the Market?

Cellular and gene therapies, normally considered under precision medicine, are growing at the fastest rate among drugs and biopharmaceutical applications. The precision medicine field is still new with sporadic facilities across the globe, which are still small scale or in the R&D phase. Precision medicine comprises genomic sequencing, analytics, data capture, and biomarker identification to identify patient groups through a personalized approach at the cellular level. With increase in investments and growing R&D activities across the globe in this field, demand for modular cleanroom solutions is bound to grow handsomely.

Are Podular Cleanrooms Gaining Prominence?

The latest tactical shift in the market is podular cleanrooms, in which, complete construction is done offsite and then simply integrated on site. These cleanrooms are independent and self-contained. They are generally made up of reinforced structures, and this allows the cleanrooms to be transported to the site easily without any hassles.

Furthermore, there is a new trend in the market of providing complete mobile cleanrooms, which has now become a reality, as companies such as G-Con are now providing mobile PODs (podular) for customers. These cleanrooms are easy to install and take less set-up time and cost.

Moreover, upon releasing the benefits of this technology, many companies are now planning a strategic shift in the market to provide small and preassembled PODs for customers with enhanced offerings.

How is IoT Implementation Benefiting Modular Cleanroom Solutions?

IoT and associated advancements in technology present a massive opportunity for manufacturers to significantly reduce their costs involved in manufacturing cleanrooms, and make cleanrooms more secure and safe for use. IoT enables remote monitoring systems and other advanced features for HVAC cleanroom installations and services.

By continuous remote monitoring of the cleanroom, human errors and contamination threats can be significantly reduced, thereby culminating in safe, productive utilization of the cleanroom. Furthermore, with IoT, companies operating in different regions can still control the workings of the cleanroom remotely.

With the implementation of smart technologies such as predictive analytics, IoT, and big data in the market, quality and demand for modular cleanroom solutions is poised to grow exponentially.

What are the Key Challenges for Modular Cleanroom Solution Providers?

The traditional construction approach of carrying out a majority of the cleanroom construction onsite is still prevalent among many manufacturers. This method supports only a limited percentage of construction of cleanrooms to be performed onsite, as ceiling panels and walls need structural support from the building. This disintegrated approach of construction increases cost and can cause delays.

Furthermore, widespread prevalence of the conventional approach, despite its drawbacks, attenuates the growth of new modular cleanroom construction. On the flip side, this can be solved by using a pre-fabricated modular construction approach, which allows a majority of the project to be completed offsite.

Country-wise Analysis

Why is the U.S. a Leading Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market?

Over the historical period of 2015-2019, U.S. sales of modular cleanroom solutions grew handsomely at 8.2% CAGR. The United States is one of the target regions for modular cleanroom solutions, with high emphasis by the government on research & development activities.

The U.S. pharmaceutical industry is considered as the most vivid industry, globally. With heavy-focused spending from the government on healthcare and pharmaceuticals, demand for modular cleanroom solutions in the country is poised to grow robustly over the forecast period.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/report/modular-cleanroom-solutions-market/toc

What is the Demand Scenario for Modular Cleanroom Solutions in China?

China has shown remarkable growth in the pharmaceuticals and semiconductor industry. Majority of API (active pharmaceuticals ingredients) in the whole of the Asia Pacific region are derived from China. Furthermore, the presence of multinational manufacturing companies in the country has helped the modular cleanroom solutions market in the country expand at an impressive CAGR of 8.1% over the past 5 years.

China is expected to contribute 3/4 of the revenue in the region, owing to increasing investments in the country by manufacturing companies, For instance, WuXi, a Chinese contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has bagged an investment of US$ 240 Mn to build a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Ireland.

Why is Germany Growing the Fastest in Europe for Modular Cleanroom Solutions?

Amongst, the European nations, Germany is set to experience leading growth over the forecast period. This market has shown sturdy growth over the past years. Majority of modular cleanroom solution providers have manufacturing bases in and around Germany.

Germany is also considered as a research hub for the healthcare industry, with extensive research activities and mergers & acquisitions performed within the country. For instance, CWS Group, a German hygiene, fire safety, and workwear solutions provider, acquired Staxs’s laundry division, a Dutch contamination control expert, so as to beef up its position in the BENELUX market.

Category-wise Insights

Are Hardwall Cleanrooms Preferable Over Softwall Construction?

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into two distinct types, i.e. hardwall and softwall modular cleanroom solutions. Upon stringent analysis, hardwall modular cleanroom solutions occupy a king sized market share of over 72.

The key reason for increasing use of hardwall modular cleanroom solutions is robustness and more controlled environment. These properties are seen as a result of permanent installation of rugged walls and windows in hardwall modular cleanrooms.

However, softwall cleanroom adoption is high in developing areas owing to increasing temporary installations within these regions. Furthermore, increased demand for cell and gene therapy is also a noteworthy factor elevating the need for modular cleanroom solutions.

How Big is the Opportunity in Pharmaceuticals & Semiconductor Industry?

The end use segments of the market are classified into four main categories, i.e. semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and other modular cleanroom solutions. Among these, pharmaceuticals capture a majority share of over 48%, owing to increased investments and spending in the healthcare market.

The semiconductor use of modular cleanroom solutions is projected to grow at a feisty pace of over 10.1. Key reason being, technological advancements and miniaturization of chips and devices in the market. Furthermore, this miniaturization in the semiconductor industry will require new manufacturing plants and methods, which is expected catalyze market growth even more.

Why are Customized Modular Cleanroom Solutions Preferred?

Customized modular cleanroom solutions occupied dominant share of 62% in 2019. This dominance is due to requirements from buyers for customized solutions for their manufacturing facilities. Customized solutions have grown in popularity owing to easy installation process and lowered overall cost involved in making these modular cleanrooms. This is due to buyer-specific solutions with no need of unnecessary add-ons for constructions, and proper utilization of space.

Companies are even providing end-to-end solutions for building modular cleanrooms; for instance, JM Coull Inc. provides BIM (Building Information Modelling) for cleanroom construction. BIM is a technology developed to provide updates to customers by providing multidimensional models of the space that the owner of the facility wants to build or renovate, be it an entire building or a specific area such as an individual floor.

Competition Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following prominent modular cleanroom solution manufacturers in its report:

AES Clean Technology

G-Con Manufacturing Inc.

Americans Cleanroom Systems

Cleanrooms West

BasX Solutions

Terra Universal

Technical Air Products

Modular Cleanrooms Inc.

PortaFaB Modular Building System

Clean Air Products

Simplex Isolation Systems, Inc.

United Partition Systems Inc.

NICOS Group

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5517

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates