Trisodium phosphate – Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 2031

Sodium Hexametaphosphate : Overview and Dynamics

Sodium Hexametaphosphate is a salt of composition Na6 [(PO3)6]. Other names of sodium hexametaphosphate are Calgon S, Glassy sodium, Graham’s salt, Hexasodium metaphosphate, Metaphosphoric acid and Hexasodium salt. The sodium hexametaphosphate is soluble in water and insoluble in organic solvents.

The sodium hexametaphosphate is soluble complexes with cationic species that’s why sodium hexametaphosphate is used as water softening agents. The appearance of sodium hexametaphosphate is white crystals.

The molar mass of sodium hexametaphosphate is 611.7704 g mol−1, density is 2.484 g/cm3 and it is odorless compound.

The other related anion compounds of sodium hexametaphosphate are trisodium phosphate, tetrasodium phosphate, and pentasodium phosphate & sodium trimetaphosphate. Sodium hexaphosphates are renowned to have a low level of acute oral toxity.

Sodium hexametaphosphate concentrations not exceeding 10,000 mg/l or mg/kg are considered protective levels by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The sodium hexametaphosphate is skin irritant in rabbits and it is safe as well as an effective element to use in dental products for cats and dogs.

As the tradition of packaged food and beverages is soaring with each passing day it is an evident sign for Sodium Hexametaphosphate market. The motive of employing Sodium Hexametaphosphate is to increase the shelf life of end-product.

Sodium Hexametaphosphate not only restricted to the food & beverages sector, it is having a diverse portfolio of application. The sodium hexametaphosphate is strong-minded safe for use in the cosmetics industry with few qualifications.

Sodium Hexametaphosphate is used into multiple industries, in the manufacturing process of ceramics it is being used as a dispersing agent, in the paper industry it is used to reduce the caking phenomenon of resins and pigments.

In the toothpaste industry, Sodium Hexametaphosphate is being used by some well-known names considering the ability of stain removal and stain prevention as well. The sodium hexametaphosphate compound commonly used for tooth whitening products, mouthwash products and scrub or exfoliant products.

The main hazards of sodium hexametaphosphate are its irritant for skin, eyes and lungs. Sodium hexametaphosphate is controlled by many more side effects can reason on humans if expended in high concentration.

High-level ingesting of sodium hexametaphosphate has been reported to cause kidney problems and cancer. Considering the expansion of usage and growth of end use industries, Sodium Hexametaphosphate is likely to increase a steeper demand during the forecast period.

Potential of emerging in a diverse portfolio of industries brings an advantage of quicker penetration. It is been widely used in hydropower plants to reduce the hardness of the water.

Sodium Hexametaphosphate based products are predicted to have a higher growth till 2031, The reason being the diversity of product to penetrate the multiple sectors, there’s been a significant demand of Sodium Hexametaphosphate in the forecasted period.

Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market: COVID-19 Impact Insights

Novel COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures across the globe, flattening the global economic curve. The chemical industry felt the impact of COVID-19 from all the directions. COVID-19 pandemic has presented massive disruptions in the demand-supply equilibrium across multiple industries, leading towards economic losses at a global level.

Plant shut downs in Europe, Asia and North America in the second quarter of 2020 has reduced the production scale of Sodium Hexametaphosphate market.

Supply chain disruption, decreased demand, risk of workforce getting infected and travel restriction resulted in the steep fall in production. The demand-supply equilibrium of sodium hexametaphosphate market goes down. This in result has disrupted almost every market and Sodium Hexametaphosphate market has also been affected largely.

COVID-19 has caused economic hardship for consumers, businesses and governments across the world. Because of COVID-19, the growth rate of Sodium Hexametaphosphate market is affected.

Labor-intensive industries are still at risk as they won’t be able to meet their demand due to risk of workforce getting infected. Furthermore, continuously progressing workplace safety processes would help the Sodium Hexametaphosphate market recover strongly by the first trimester of 2021.

Segmentation Analysis of Sodium Hexametaphosphate:-

The global Sodium Hexametaphosphate market is bifurcated into four major segments: product type, end-use, form and region.

On the basis of product type, Sodium Hexametaphosphate market has been segmented as follows:-

Industrial use

Agricultural or consumer use

On the basis of End-Use, Sodium Hexametaphosphate market has been segmented as follows:-

Pharmaceutical Industries

Food and Beverages

Mining

Water treatment

Textile

Paper industry

Others

On the basis of form, Sodium Hexametaphosphate market has been segmented as follows:-

Granular

Powder

On the basis of region, Sodium Hexametaphosphate market has been segmented as follows:-

North-America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Sodium Hexametaphosphate market: Regional Outlook

Based on regional riven, the report Sodium Hexametaphosphate market takes into six different regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific is the dominant player in the sodium hexametaphosphate market followed by North America. Asia-pacific cooperatively accounts maximum shares in sodium hexametaphosphate market.

The Asia-Pacific market (including East Asia, South Asia and Oceania) is expected to anticipate a towering growth in Sodium Hexametaphosphate market with an expansion of industrialization based on food and beverage industries.

Governments of India and China are taking some initiatives towards the urbanization and industrialization which will ultimately contribute to the growth of Sodium Hexametaphosphate market. North America and Europe are strong competitors of Asia-Pacific in sodium hexametaphosphate market.

North America is followed by Europe in the sodium hexametaphosphate market. North-America and Europe are slightly looking worthy for the Sodium Hexametaphosphate market because of the awareness for clean water.

Sodium Hexametaphosphate is hugely used to soften the water which will bring growth into the Sodium Hexametaphosphate market but on the other hand, these countries have some regulations regarding the Sodium Hexametaphosphate which is ultimately a hurdle to being utilized into food and beverage sector.

In North America, U.S and Canada are holding a key position in Sodium Hexametaphosphate market with the highest single-digit growth.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa account minimal shares under sodium hexametaphosphate market. Some local Sodium Hexametaphosphate manufacturer and supplier companies in the Middle East are growing vastly.

Latin American Sodium Hexametaphosphate manufacturing company’s revenue is increasing from the past three years. Therefore, an expected rise in demand for sodium hexametaphosphate is set to be high over the long-run forecast period.

Sodium Hexametaphosphate market: Key players

The Market of Sodium Hexametaphosphate is fragmented with a very vast number of players along with a ruthless competition among them. Companies are opting for the inorganic growth strategies seeking for maximum growth such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers, and acquisitions to penetrate the global market of Sodium Hexametaphosphate.

Some of the prominent players of the market are Aditya Birla Chemicals, Innophos, Mexichem, Recochem, Chuandong Chemicals, Blue Sword Chemicals, Chenxing Group, Xingfa Group, TKI, ICL Performance Products, Prayon and other key players are amongst the prominent players in Sodium Hexametaphosphate market accounting for over 60% of the market revenues.

Though, regional groups including North America and Europe backing the local manufacturers are presenting challenges to global players offering their products at higher price points which in turn is significantly disturbing the overall Sodium hexametaphosphate market revenues.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Sodium Hexametaphosphate and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The Sodium Hexametaphosphate market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, product type, material type and end-use.

