Manufacturing execution system industry – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2030

Manufacturing Execution System: Overview

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) are computerized systems used in the manufacturing of raw materials to track and record the processing of finished products. Manufacturing execution system provides information to help decision-makers in manufacturing and helps understand how current conditions can be improved on the plant floor to increase production quality.

Manufacturing execution system works in real-time to track several aspects of the manufacturing process. The overall goal for implementation of manufacturing execution system is to make certainty for the manufacturing operations effectiveness and ensure execution to improve production output.

That goal is achieved by tracking and gathering real-time and accurate data about a complete product lifecycle. Factors such as decreasing scrap and waste time, growing uptime and lower inventory costs make the process more cost-effective are expected to drive the growth of the Manufacturing execution system market.

The advantages and importance of regulatory compliance, combined with optimized manufacturing facilities and the introduction of advanced technology systems, also drive the growth of the Manufacturing execution system industry.

Many companies, particularly manufacturing, are now taking advantage of the emerging technologies in the cloud and the Internet of Things (IoT) to make their operations leaner and increase revenue, making a significant contribution to industry 4.0 and making a significant contribution to the pace of market growth. Industry 4.0 is a vision of future products that not only allows lower costs, better quality, and faster processing.

In industries, the implementation of a manufacturing execution system guarantees efficiency, maintains output, controls costs, and has consistent delivery dates.

With growing demand for sustainable and maximized output results, industries require suitable system to track the complete manufacturing process. This helps them to reduce their time and man power to additionally invest in manufacturing execution system process, and also this has proved to be more reliable since there is no human intervention into it.

Process industries including various important sectors such as pharmaceutical & life sciences, oil & gas, pulp & paper, chemicals, energy & power, water & wastewater management and food & beverage.

On-premises manufacturing execution systems are increasingly being implemented in these sectors as they allow manufacturers to control the system inside the premises, which decreases time and costs. It has also led to enhanced security and improved process efficiency. The demand is therefore expected to rise in the future.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Manufacturing Execution System Market

During this COVID-19 pandemic, countries are forced to impose lockdowns and follow strict social distancing norms. This has resulted in various industries from Manufacturing to production including manufacturing execution system market seen a step depth in their economic curve.

Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions are expected to make a significant contribution while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing ever-changing challenges.

Consistently upgrading and improving the supply chain, manufacturing and safety measures with COVID-19 guidelines for worker safety at industries has helped the manufacturing execution system market to bounce back strongly best by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The present existing situation in manufacturing execution system market as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic will inspire the growth curve in pharmaceutical suppliers and also the healthcare establishments to improve investment in AI as a part of R&D, acting as prime technology to enable various initiatives and applications.

AI may help in reducing the operating costs and, simultaneously increase customer satisfaction during the renewal process.

Segmentation Analysis of Global Manufacturing Execution System Market

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market is bifurcated into two major categories: deployment, offering, industry, and region.

On the basis of deployment, the global market for Manufacturing Execution System is divided into:

On-Demand

On-Premises.

Hybrid

On the basis of offering, the global market for Manufacturing Execution System is divided into:

Software

Services

On the basis of industry, the global market for Manufacturing Execution System is divided into:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences

Oil and Gas

Power and Energy

Based on the region, the global market for Manufacturing Execution System is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Manufacturing Execution System Market: Regional Overview

Based on regional overview, manufacturing execution system takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

Due to the increased adoption of manufacturing execution systems in manufacturing process and presence of discrete industries in the North American region, it is seen to be important contributor to growth in the overall manufacturing system sector.

The involvement of stakeholders developing manufacturing execution system solutions is one of the driving factors to growth on the Manufacturing execution system market in North America.

The North American market for the manufacturing system has witnessed a contraction in its growth but it still holds the biggest market share in 2020. The advanced and upcoming potential of manufacturing execution market has gained more interest in these years, and USA showed its prominence for production and manufacturing execution market.

Although the market is still seen to be an ocean for unexplored opportunities. Increasing competition for manufacturing execution system looks favorable for innovative growth with improved value addition. Players across regions investing their resources to deliver moist reliable manufacturing execution system to end users for creating trusted consumer base.

Regional distribution of players fuels the market with sufficient demand and supply chain. Market resembles growing opportunities for research in manufacturing execution system capabilities.

With expansion of IT industries globally, more reliable resources may drive the manufacturing execution system market with more advanced technology and high end results. Soon many countries in given six important regions of globe see their presence for upcoming demand in manufacturing execution system and its applications.

Manufacturing Execution System Market: Key Players

Being a fragmented market, players have a dominant presence across regions through streamlined distribution networks. Important players operating in the market include, SAP SE, ABB Ltd., AVEVA plc, Applied Materials, Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Siemens AGOracle Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Andea Solutions, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Werum IT Solutions GmbH.

The Manufacturing execution system market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of big and small players operating in it.

Common organic growth strategies of improving manufacturing execution system efficiency, applications and other associated applications have been witnessed across the regional players.

However, Market for manufacturing execution system looks quite open for opportunities as much more research are still ongoing keeping the way towards innovative growth of product. Key Players are globally investing and improving reliability of manufacturing execution system.

With increasing demand from various manufacturing industries for procurement of manufacturing execution system, key players continues to fuel this demand with reliable and efficient supply chain across the regions.

Though market is highly fragmented, it is still demanding and players together ensure to fill each void of demand in the market. Constantly enhancing individual supply chain observed to be an important growth strategy adopted by key players to sustain their position in this highly fragmented manufacturing execution system market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

This market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as deployment, offering, industry, and region.

The Manufacturing Execution System Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Manufacturing Execution System Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Italy, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand , Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The Manufacturing Execution System report is combination of important information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by analysts, inputs from experts in industry, and valuable industry participants across the supply and value chain.

The Manufacturing Execution System report provides a depth analysis of existing parent market trends, its macroeconomic indicators, and also governing factors along with market attractiveness according to provided segments.

The Manufacturing Execution System report also provides the qualitative impact of important market factors on market segments and different geographies.

