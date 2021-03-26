Residential Air Purifiers Market worth USD 13.6 billion : Technological advancements air quality monitoring products

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The growing awareness among consumers regarding air purification in the wake of COVID-19 is an opportunity for air purifier retailers to scale up their sales. Some companies are increasing the production of air quality systems with the addition of different technologies such as High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, photocatalytic purifiers, activated carbon purifiers, and ionic filters.

[131 Pages Report] The residential air purifiers market is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2025 from USD 9.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing popularity of smart homes, supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, rising levels of air pollution worldwide, and increasing public awareness related to the healthcare and environmental implications of air pollution.

Also, the need for an energy-efficient air purifier and R&D being undertaken to bring innovative products to the market is aiding the market growth. However, the high cost of these products and technical limitations associated with air quality monitoring products are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Growing popularity of smart homes

Increasing urbanization and indoor air pollution

Supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control

Increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution

COVID-19 Impact on Global Residential Air Purifiers Market

According to our findings, the residential air purifiers market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8-10% during the next two years. According to our analysis, the below factors are playing a key role in shaping the growth of the global market;

The COVID-19 outbreak has generated major remunerative opportunities for air purifier manufacturers, with high-performance units, comprising HEPA and activated carbon technologies, being highly popular, to minimize the spread of the virus for enclosed spaces. Premium, high-performance air purifiers are capable of filtering out particles up to 1 micron, and the size of the COVID-19 virus is estimated to be around 1.2 microns. Consequently, manufacturers have displayed confidence in being able to provide a solution for indoor environments, during the outbreak, which will sustain demand for the near future.

Based on technology, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into HEPA filters (high-efficiency particulate arrestence or high-efficiency particulate air) and other technologies. The other technologies segment comprises electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon, UV filters, and ionic filters. The HEPA segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The growing concern for environmental sustainability, increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution, and the growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living has resulted in the increased adoption of the HEPA technology in the residential air purifiers market.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. RoW

5. Latin America

6. Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for residential air purifiers. The fast adoption of advanced indoor air quality monitoring technologies, ongoing technological advancements in the field of particulate sensors, rising public-private funding and investments, and the presence of supportive government regulations are key factor driving the residential air purifiers market in Asia Pacific.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The top market players in the global residential air purifiers market include Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Dyson (UK), Unilever Group (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Whirlpool Corporation (US), AllerAir Industries Inc. (US), IQAir (Switzerland), WINIX Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Camfil AB (Sweden), Alen Corporation (US), Airgle Corporation (US), Hunter Pure Air (US), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), and HSIL Limited (India).