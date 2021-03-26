Medical Camera Market Worth $3.69 Billion – Technological Advancements and Growth Opportunities in Asia

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — The key drivers of this market are the technological advancements in medical camera and increasing number of surgical procedures requiring medical cameras, globally.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Medical Camera Market by Camera Type (Endoscopy, Surgery, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dental), Resolution (HD, SD), Sensor (CMOS, CCD), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast”, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the medical camera market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The global medical camera market is expected to reach USD 3.69 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Industry Segmentation in Detailed:

The camera type segment of the market is further segmented into endoscopy cameras, surgery Microscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, and dental cameras. In 2016, the endoscopy cameras segment dominated the global medical camera market; the increase in the number of endoscopy surgeries performed globally is a key market driver for this segment.

The sensor type segment of the market is further segmented into charge coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors. The CMOS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. CMOS Image Sensors offer various advantages, such as low power consumption, ease of integration, rapid frame rate, and low manufacturing cost, which are driving growth in this segment.

The resolution type segment of the medical camera market is further segmented into standard-definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) cameras. The HD cameras segment accounted with the highest growth rate in this market, during the forecast period; owing to a rising demand for high-definition visuals in surgical procedures.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The geography segment is categorized into into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share in the medical cameras market and will continue to do so in the forecast period. Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with its growth centered on China, Japan, and India.

Global Key Leaders:

Prominent players in this market Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Carestream Health (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation (Canada).

Olympus Corporation held the leading position in the Medical Camera Market. In October 2014, Olympus Corporation launched two magnifying videoscopes, The GIF-H290Z endoscope and the CF-HQ290ZL/I Colonovideoscope, to help diagnose and monitor stomach and colon tumors. The new endoscope is equipped with an advanced camera with a reduction of about 1mm in the outer diameter that helps minimize patient discomfort. The new colonovideoscope provides magnification of up to 80x; the expanded field view helps in the detection of lesions on the folded surfaces of the colon.