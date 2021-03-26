Cannulas Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights 2031

About the Report

Over the years, there has been considerable technological developments in syringes and cannulas. Major technological developments related to disposable syringes such as the introduction of needle-stick safety-equipped devices, advanced lubrication technology, and usage of multi-chamber syringes have raised demand for disposable syringes across regions. In addition, development of various safety devices such as passive needle guards with a plastic shield and advanced retractable needle systems is largely addressing the issue of needle-stick injuries.

Advancements associated with syringes reduce the dual problem of reuse and accidental needle-stick injury. For instance, syringes with automated retraction technology eliminate the risk of a contaminated needle-stick and sharp injuries to healthcare workers. In addition, automated retraction of the needle effectively precludes any reuse of the device. Thus, such recent technological advancements are a major driving force for rising demand for syringes and cannulas.

In its revised study, Fact.MR offers insights about key factors driving demand for syringes and cannulas. The report tracks global sales of syringes and cannulas in 20+ high-growth markets, where North America, Europe, and Asia are large markets. Syringes are the most common product among all, with increasing demand arising for vaccinations. The report also analyses the impact COVID-19 had on the medical device industry in general, and the global syringes and cannulas market in particular.

This edition brings readers up-to-date with key market developments, providing analysis on how manufacturers and other stakeholders are reacting to change. Key industry metrics have been captured, and their impact on sales has been analyzed. The study also expands on the previous competitive landscape section, and readers will get to know the key strategies of established players as well as new entrants.

Future Outlook Looks Much Brighter than Previous Years

Increasing number of infectious diseases and communicable disorders is expected to boost demand for disposable as well as reusable syringes. There has been significant increase in the number of vaccination drives conducted by government and non- government organizations, leading to market growth for syringes and cannulas. Also, increasing number of medical procedures requiring cannulas is expected to drive demand further.

Improvements in healthcare infrastructure in under-developed regions is leading to increasing number of clinics. Rising number of medical device manufacturers in countries such as India and China will lead to market growth for syringes and cannulas.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, the syringes and cannulas market expanded at a 3% CAGR from 2015 to 2019.

Rising prevalence of chronic disorder and pandemics such as COVID19 are expected to increase demand for syringes and cannulas across regions. Leading biopharmaceutical players are focussed on developing vaccines for the disease. Hence, with increasing demand for vaccines and commencement of global vaccination drives, demand for syringes is at an all-time high.

Countries such as India are expected to attract high demand for syringes due to lower cost and high manufacturing capacities. Several medical device manufacturers have started manufacturing and stockpiling syringes for future demand. On the other hand, there has been significant decline in patient-hospital visits with reduction in number of procedures, leading to negative impact on market growth in case of cannulas. Overall, Fact.MR expects the global syringes and cannulas market to progress at an impressive 4% CAGR through 2030.

How is Increasing Adoption of Smart Syringes Impacting Demand?

WHO launched a policy on injection safety to help countries tackle the issue of unsafe injections that led to the spread of a number of deadly infectious diseases globally As per data collected by WHO in 2014, approximately 1.7 million people were infected with hepatitis B virus, 315,000 people were infected with hepatitis C virus, and as many as 33,800 people with HIV virus through an unsafe injections.

New smart syringes are recommended by WHO for injections into the skin or muscles. Smart syringes also have impressive features, such as some models contain a weak spot in the plunger that causes the syringe to break if the user pulls back the plunger after the injection, while some have a metal clip that blocks the plunger after the injection.

In some models, the syringe retracts into the syringe barrel at the end of the injection. Smart syringes also have features that prevent reuse. Such innovations are expected to further drive demand for syringes and cannulas over the coming years.

How is Rising Number of Manufacturers Shaping Market Dynamics?

Increasing usage of syringes and cannulas is being witnessed in the healthcare industry across regions. As these products are easy to manufacture as compared to other medical devices, there is higher possibility of more manufacturers entering into the market and earning substantial profits.

It is also quite significant that the market is highly fragmented with many regional and local players. This makes it highly competitive and poses a threat to existing players competing in the landscape. Therefore, key players are constantly working on adopting strategic developments and introducing new products, which is a driving force for the market.

Country-wise Insights

Will the U.S. Continue to be a Major Market for Syringes and Cannulas?

Fact.MR estimates North America to be the most lucrative region for the market of syringes and cannulas. The U.S. is a key contributing country for North America with increasing prominent players in the country. The U.S. has a high rate of approval and commercialization for syringes and cannulas, contributing almost 90% revenue share in North America.

Additionally, strict guidelines laid down by the U.S.FDA that there is no reuse of single-use syringes promises lucrative growth in the country. Moreover, developed healthcare infrastructure has led to a large number of patients coming into the country for complex procedures, thereby aiding market growth.

How will Increasing Prevalence of HIV in GCC Countries Impact Demand for Syringes and Cannulas?

Prevalence of HIV infection is increasing at an alarming rate in GCC countries. Overall HIV prevalence in these countries is comparatively higher that other regions. HIV remains a major global public health issue. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are approximately more than 38 million people living with HIV across the globe. Despite this increasing prevalence, various efforts are made for increasing the treatment rate of HIV.

However, there has been rise in the diagnosis and treatment rate across the region, which bodes well for increasing the demand for syringes and cannulas.

How Attractive is the Indian and Chinese Markets for Syringes and Cannulas?

Diabetes Mellitus is a major growing concern in both, India and China. According to the International Diabetes Federation, India had the second-largest populace of 73 million diabetic patients in 2017, after China. India is also stated as the epicentre of diabetes mellitus. For countries with a high diabetic population, sales of insulin syringes are high, thus making these countries among the most attractive markets for syringes and cannulas.

How has Emergence of COVID-19 Impacted Demand for Syringes and Cannulas in the U.K.?

The U.K., being amongst the worst hit countries due to the outbreak of COVID-19, is increasingly focusing on delivering vaccines as soon as possible. Therefore, there is increasing demand for syringes in the country. In addition, presence of key players in the U.K. and high healthcare expenditure represent bright growth opportunities for manufacturers of syringes and cannulas.

Category-wise Insights

Why Do Syringes Hold More than 90% Market Share?

Syringes will continue accounting for more than 90% of market share over the next ten years. Cannulas are used for a variety of reasons such as removal or delivery of fluids and gathering samples from the body. Syringes are more often used by the medical professionals due to their advantages such as fast and easy usage and ability to define the total volume of fluid and deliver it at the accurate speed.

Why are Plastic Syringes Most Sought-after?

Dominance of plastic syringes is due to the major advantage they offer – better sterilization and safety. Plastic syringes are disposed soon after they are used, thus eliminating the chances of cross-contamination.

Why Do Hospitals Dominate Demand for Syringes and Cannulas?

Increasing patient pool and number of people undergoing minimally-invasive procedures are leading factors contributing to the growth of hospitals. Therefore, hospitals will continue to dominate this space with a market share of more than 30%.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the syringes and cannulas market are adopting acquisitions, mergers, expansion, agreements, and product launches as key strategies to increase revenue across different geographies. Companies are increasingly focusing on developing and underdeveloped regions. Manufacturers in the market are aiming to make products available through geographical expansion in emerging and low income countries.

For instance, in October 2017, Applied Medical Devices Corporation announced the expansion of its medical device manufacturing and R&D facility in Europe to target countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Moreover, companies are heavily investing in R&D to expand their product portfolios and market presence globally, especially to cater the evolving needs of patients.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are:

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Cardinal Health

AtriCure Inc.

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Cook Medical Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Nipro Corporation

Selia-Tek Medical Sdn Bhd

Terumo Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences

Gerresheimer AG

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Schott Kaisha Private Limited

Abu Dhabi Medical Devices Company

*The list is not exhaustive, and only for representational purposes. Full competitive intelligence with SWOT analysis available in the report.

