Soil Amendments Market Trends and Developments

The global soil amendments market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 10.7%. The growth of the soil amendments market is driven by strong demand for high-value crops, risk of soil degradation, and rising concerns regarding soil health. The incorporation of soil amendment in fertilizer formulations creates growth opportunities for manufacturers in the soil amendments market.

Major factors driving the demand for high-value crops, such as fruits & vegetables, are rise in incomes, rapid urbanization, and growth in awareness about the health benefits associated with fruits & vegetables. Another factor that has encouraged the agricultural production of high-value crops is the increase in foreign direct investment (FDI). High-value crops are mostly grown in permanent croplands in various regions.

Moreover, the application of soil amendments in fruits & vegetables remains high due to various advantages, such as increased organic content in the soil and root growth.

Organic soil amendments are added to the soil to address physical, chemical, and biological properties rather than mainly catering to the problem of low water-holding capacity. The presence of organic matter in soil increases water and nutrient content, water and nutrient holding capacities, and cation exchange capacity. It improves soil texture and pH and provides energy sources for microorganisms. Due to these benefits, the organic segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the market.

Key players in the soil amendments market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), UPL Ltd. (India), and ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel).

Some of the other leading players in the soil amendments market include Nufarm (Australia), Evonik Industries (Germany), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Agrinos (Norway), T.Stanes & Company (India), Lallemand, Inc. (Canada), SA Lime & Gypsum (South Africa), Timac Agro (France), Biosoil Farms (US), Profile Products LLC (US), The Fertrell Company (US), Haifa Group (Israel), Symborg (Spain), Soil Technologies Corp (US), and Delbon (France).

