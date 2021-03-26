Pure Gold Fiducial Markers Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

About the Report

With advancements in medical technologies, precise detection and treatment of diseases such as cancer, tumors, and others are not an impossible task anymore. Fiducial markers are basically very tiny equipment of the size of rice grains, which can target tumors or cancerous tissues without affecting the healthy ones.

While modern lifestyle, lack of healthy habits, and other similar reasons have increased the risks of cancer, adoption of cutting-edge technologies in hospitals and medical sectors has boosted the growth of fiducial marker manufacturers over the past decade. With rise in demand for fiducial markers in radiotherapy, manufacturers and suppliers are set to witness higher demand over the coming years.

The latest study by Fact.MR offers a holistic overview of the global fiducial markers market, along with its growth drivers, potential, and demand-supply trajectory for the next ten years.

Historical Vs Future Outlook of Fiducial Markers Market

Rise in adoption of fiducial markers in radiology in order to target the exact location of a tumor while keeping healthy tissues intact has significantly increased their demand in the past years. With increasing prevalence of cancer, tumor, and other related diseases, fiducial markers have garnered high popularity among hospitals, radiotherapy centers, cancer institutes, and others during the last 5 years from 2016 to 2020.

Increasing rates of cancer coupled with growing awareness regarding its early detection and proper treatment is fuelling the sales of fiducial markers. As manufacturers are focusing on developing a broader range of products, demand for fiducial markers for various diseases such as lung cancer, gastric cancer, prostate cancer, tumors, and others is increasing rapidly. According to Fact.MR, the global fiducial markers market is set to expand at over 8% CAGR through 2031.

How is Rise in Cases of Cancer Surging Demand for Fiducial Markers?

Fiducial markers are used in image-based radiotherapy to target cancerous tissues, while keeping nearby healthy tissues untouched. Rising cases of cancer are significantly raising the requirement for fiducial markers around the world. According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, global patterns show that, for men and women combined, nearly half of the new cases and more than half of cancer deaths worldwide in 2018 were estimated to occur in Asia, in part because the region has nearly 60% of the global population.

According to a report published by the National Cancer Institute on 25th September 2020, in that year, an estimated 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States, while approximately 606,520 people died from the disease.

Are Investments by Governments Fuelling Sales of Fiducial Markers?

Hospitals, being highly advanced in terms of diagnosis and treatment, are bolstering the growth of fiducial marker manufacturers due to high demand from this sector. Growing investments by governments and various non-profit organizations in research & development activities, modern medical equipment, and others for hospitals are further fuelling the sales of fiducial markers. For instance, United States Federal Agencies invested a total of US$ 37.6 billion in medical and health research & development (R&D) in 2016, accounting for 21.9% of total U.S. medical and health R&D funding. As per reports, 4.81% of total federal investment is channeled through the National Institutes Health in the United States.

What are the Key Challenges Faced by Fiducial Marker Manufactures?

Fiducial markers are often costly and not affordable by. According to the Bio Medical Central (BMC), toxicities related to implantation are not statistically different in radiotherapy with fiducial markers from radiotherapy without them.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in 2020 has impacted the manufacturing of fiducial markers due to non-operational manufacturing hubs, scarcity of raw materials, and disruptions in the logistics sector. While these effects lasted during the first half of 2020, recovery has started at a steady pace, and manufacturers are expected to experience increase in revenue over the coming years.

Country-Wise Analysis

Why are Fiducial Marker Manufacturers Eyeing the United States?

Backed by increasing number of cancer institutes, radiotherapy centers, and highly developed manufacturing units, the United States is leading in the world’s second-largest market for fiducial markers – North America. According to a report published by the American Society for Radiation Oncology in 2015, radiation therapy centers are rapidly increasing in number, owing to rise in the cases of cancer in the country. As per its report, there are approximately 5,000 radiation oncologists in the United States, with radiation oncology being one of the three primary treatments for cancer.

Recently, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) partnered with the National Institutes of Health (NHI) in order to provide efficient treatment to the growing number of cancer patients in the United States.

Why is Germany a Heavyweight for Fiducial Marker Suppliers?

Germany, being the epicenter of the world’s largest market for fiducial markers – Europe, has high potential for manufacturers. With rise in the rate of cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and others, demand for fiducial markers is increasing rapidly. According to a report published by the Global Cancer Observatory in 2020, in Germany, there were approximately 69,697 new cases of breast cancer in 2020, while the number of new cases of lung and prostate cancer were 64,804 and 67,959, respectively.

According to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), the age-standardized rate per 100,000 for breast cancer is 85.4 in Germany, making it one of the top 25 countries with the highest rates of breast cancer in 2018.

Will China’s Fiducial Markers Market Exhibit Hegemony?

China is highly advanced in terms of diagnosis and treatment of various type of cancer. Incorporation of cutting-edge technologies in radiotherapy for cancer has made it highly lucrative for fiducial marker manufacturers. According to the 2015 Chinese Cancer Statistics, overall age-standardized mortality in China is moderately stable, owing to rise in awareness regarding timely treatment of cancer.

According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016, incidence of cancer is on the rise in China, with 2.2 million men and women dying of the disease each year. As more cancer patients are resorting to proper treatment at an earlier stage, demand for fiducial markers is subject to increase over the coming years.

How is Japan Emerging Dominant in the Fiducial Markers Market?

Japan is another lucrative market for fiducial markers. Prevalence of various types of cancer and highly developed hospitals are spurring growth in Japan. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, in Japan, the rate of cancer is rising fast with an age-standardized rate of 285.9 per 100,000, as in 2018.

According to a report titled “Japan Health System Review”, published by the World Health Organization in 2018, Japan is one of the top countries in providing sophisticated radiotherapy treatment to cancer patients, making it a lucrative market for providers of fiducial markers.

Category-Wise Insights

Which Fiducial Marker is Highly Preferred?

Presently, pure gold fiducial markers are leading the market, and are expected to sustain this position during the forecast period. Use of intraprostatic gold fiducial markers ensures highly accurate and precise image-guided radiation therapy for patients with prostate cancer. These are also highly preferred by radiologists in treating lung, breast, and other types of cancers.

Other key segments in terms of product are polymer-based markers, metal-based markers, and liquid-based markers, which are fuelling the sales of manufacturers.

Will Photon Therapy Maintain its Lead for Fiducial Markers?

Currently, photon therapy is the dominant segment in terms of modality, owing to high demand from diverse end users such as hospitals, radiotherapy centers, and others. Photon therapy attacks tumors by preventing cancer cells from dividing and growing, and hence, it is highly sought-after due to its efficiency.

Other key segments in this category are proton therapy, tomotherapy, and cyberknife, which are propelling the growth of manufacturers across regions.

Why are Radiotherapy Centers Popular for Fiducial Marker?

With rising prevalence of cancer, the number of radiotherapy centers has increased substantially in recent years. As a result, this segment accounts for the highest demand for fiducial markers in terms of end user. According to the Directory of Radiotherapy Centers (DIRAC), the world’s most comprehensive database on radiotherapy resources, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has partnered with UNAIDS in 2020, in order to tackle cervical cancers more efficiently. Such initiatives and partnerships are strengthening radiotherapy facilities even more.

Other key end users bolstering the growth of the fiducial markers market are hospitals and cancer research institutes.

Which Disease Site Accounts for High Demand for Fiducial Markers?

With increase in the rates of lung, breast, and prostate cancer, requirement for fiducial markers is growing rapidly. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, lung cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in men, and third most commonly occurring in women. As per its data, there were 2 million new cases of lung cancer in 2018 across the world.

Other key segments in terms of disease site are head & neck, abdomen, kidney, and cervix or other gynaecologic organs.

Competitive Landscape

The global fiducial markers market is expanding fast. In order to survive in the cut-throat competition, key players are emphasizing on launching more quality products.

For instance,

Innovative Oncology Solutions launched its new range of fiducial markers, such as SBRT Immobilization, Supine Breast & Thorax Positioning, and others, in 2020.

CIVCO launched its new extensive range of fiducial markers, such as Solstice™ MR SRS Immobilization System, Monarch™ Vac-Lok™ Options, and others, in 2020.

Some of the key players operating in the fiducial markers market space are-

Eckert & Zieglar BEBIG

Innovative Oncology Solutions

Boston Scientific

IBA

Best Medical International, Inc.

IZI Medical Products

Carbon Medical Technologies

CIVCO

AlphaXRT

Nanovi A/S

Stellar Medical

*The list is not exhaustive, and only for representational purposes. Full competitive intelligence with SWOT analysis available in the report

