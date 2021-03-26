Autosamplers Market worth USD 1,136.2 Million : Increasing Production of Crude and Shale Oil

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report ” Autosamplers Market by Product (Systems (Liquid Chromatography, GC (Liquid, Headspace, All-in-one)), Accessories (Syringe & Needle, Vial, Septum) & Enduser (Pharmaceutical companies, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Environment testing)”, published by MarketsandMarkets™ , global autosamplers market is expected to reach USD 1,136.2 Million by 2022 from USD 730.2 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.6%.

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoover's, Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Avention), in order to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the autosampler market.

Major Growth Drivers:

In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants to obtain and verify qualitative and quantitative information and to assess market prospects.

Advantages of autosampler over manual injection systems, growing importance of chromatography in drug approvals, and increasing production of crude and shale oil are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Autosampler Market :

This report broadly segments the autosampler market into product and end user. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into autosampler systems and autosampler accessories. The autosampler systems segment is further segmented into liquid chromatography (LC) autosampler and Gas Chromatography (GC) autosampler, while autosampler accessories are further segmented into vials, syringes, needles, and septum. GC autosampler systems are further segmented into three types–liquid, headspace, and all in one.

In 2017, the autosampler systems segment is expected to account for the largest share. Largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to LC autosamplers systems being adopted rapidly in various industries like pharmaceutical and food & beverages.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Autosamplers Market”

82 – Tables

30 – Figures

146 – Pages

Based on end user, the autosampler market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, oil and gas industry, food and bevarage industry, Environmental Testing industry, and other end user segment. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global Autosamplers Market in 2017. Growing importance of chromatography tests in the drug approval process and increasing funds for R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries are key factors driving the growth of the market.

The report covers the autosampler market across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017 due to the increasing funds for R&D activities in healthcare industries, growing funding for environmental testing and cleanup activities in the US, government initiatives to improve laboratory infrastructure, and government investments for environmental protection in Canada. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due strategic expansions done by some of major players of autosamplers in China, growth in medical and biomedical research in Japan, and the growing pharmaceutical industry in India.

High cost of autosampler combined with steep prices of consumables act as a deterrent for widespread acceptance among small and mid-sized end users such as small pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies and academic & research institutes.

The major players of the autosampler market are Agilent (US), Waters (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher (US), and PerkinElmer (US). The other players in this market include Merck (Germany), Bio-Rad (US), Restek (US), Gilson (US), JASCO (US), and SCION (US).