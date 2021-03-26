Professional Dental Care Market: Growing number of small/private dental clinics

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The Professional Dental Care Market witnessed moderate growth during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2016 and 2021 to reach USD 961.0 Million by 2021.

Factors such as growing number of small/ private dental clinics, rising incidences of dental caries, increasing disposable incomes in emerging countries, growing awareness about dental hygiene, and economic gains for dental practitioners are the major factors driving the growth of the global market.

Market Dynamics

Growing number of small/private dental clinics

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of dentists across the globe, owing to which, the number of dental practices has also increased. The US is one of the major markets for dental dispensing products mainly due to the large number of dental practices in the country, increasing expenditure on dental care, and widespread awareness about oral hygiene.

APAC, on the other hand, is the fastest-growing region for the Oral Care products market mainly due to the increasing number of dentists and dental practices in the region, growing disposable incomes, and rising awareness about oral hygiene. In India, every year, approximately 12,000 to 15,000 new practices are started in the country. Similarly, the number of dentists in China increased from around 111,000 in 2010 to 137,100 in 2015.

Toothbrush segment to register highest growth

In this report, the professional dental care products market is segmented on the basis of type-of-product, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, and other professional dental care products.

Asia Pacific: High Growth Opportunity for professional dental care products

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific countries, such as India and China, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the professional dental care products market. The rising incidences of dental carries, rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing disposable incomes in emerging APAC countries, and growing awareness about dental hygiene are major factors fueling market growth in APAC.

Product Launches-The Major Growth Strategy Adopted By Top Players Several

key players are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies (such as product launches; agreements, collaborations, and partnerships; mergers and acquisitions; and expansions) to garner larger shares in the market.

Europe is the largest regional segment for professional dental care market

In 2015, Europe dominated the professional dental care market followed by North America, Asia-pacific, and Rest of the World. This is mainly due to the region’s aging population, governmental expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, availability of huge amount of private dental practitioners in European countries, and growing awareness about dental hygiene. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Leading Companies

Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), and Unilever plc (U.K.) held the major share of the professional dental care market and will continue to dominate the market between 2016 and 2021. Some of the other players operating in this market are Johnson and Johnson (U.S.), Dr. Fresh, LLC (U.S.), Young Innovation Inc. (U.S.), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Sunstar (Japan).

