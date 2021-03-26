Top Leaders of Dental Equipment Market and Business Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the dental equipment market is expected to register CAGR of 4.9% between 2016 and 2021, to reach USD 7.52 Billion by 2021.

Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the rapid growth in aging population, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases.

The prominent players in the dental equipment market are 3M Company (U.S.), A-dec Inc. (U.S.), BIOLASE Technology (U.S.), Carestream Health (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Dentsply International (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), and Sirona Dental Systems Inc. (U.S.).

Danaher Corporation (U.S.) was the global leader in the dental equipment market in 2013. It is a well-known company and has an exhaustive product portfolio. The company adopted acquisitions as its key business strategy to uphold its leadership position in the dental devices market. In this regard, in June 2014, Kerr Corporation (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) acquired DUX Dental (U.S.) and Vettec Inc. (U.S.), two dental imaging companies.

The key strategies followed by most companies in the dental devices market are new product launches; acquisitions; and agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. New product launches accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies adopted by the market players from 2011 to 2014. Players adopted this strategy to enhance their product portfolios in dental equipment. Some of the leading players who adopted this strategy include A-dec, Inc. (U.S.), BIOLASE, Inc. (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), and Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.). Agreements, collaborations, and partnerships accounted for the second-largest share of the overall growth strategies adopted by the players in the market.

Europe held the largest share in the dental equipment market owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing government expenditure on healthcare, and growth in geriatric population. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to less stringent regulations, growing demand for dental procedures, and growing dental tourism.

